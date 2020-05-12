Fishing is My Day Job: Warmth, shelter, water key to wilderness survival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOST… that word dominated the newly redesigned Field and Stream magazine cover. It flashed in my mind how devastating that could be – to be LOST on this planet. It happens often enough for all of us to get our families ready to get FOUND. All of us are more adventuresome and have more ways to get into the wild where Mother Nature can test us severely. Summer is coming up, and we need to prepare.

No, I’m not going to lead a tutorial on the subject. There are experts who can help you, if you choose. Read that Field and Stream, Vol. 125, No 2. They have been guiding us in the outdoors for 125 years. My uncles Sam, Joe and Edward back in little West Kingston, Rhode Island (population 100) always gave each issue to me as the passed it down.

However, here are some keys to a safe outdoor adventure that I have seen work. Your most needed items when you are lost in the wilderness are warmth, shelter and water; everything else can come after you have these in place. They not only make you feel better physically but also buck up your spirits, getting you ready for the next step in saving yourselves: