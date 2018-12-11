Five members of the St. Helena football team were named to North Central League I all-league teams, the Coastal Mountain Conference announced Monday night.
Junior running back Cody DiTomaso was the lone Saint named to the NCL I all-offense team. On the season, he had 205 carries, 1,165 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns in 13 games.
On defense, junior defensive end Ryland Campos and senior outside linebacker Luis Robledo were named to the NCL I all-defense team. Senior defensive linemen Frank Lenney and Gannon Wilson received honorable mentions.
As a team, the Saints averaged better than 27 points per game but also allowed more than 28 per game. They finished 7-5 overall, falling in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Div. 5 playoffs to Salesian 49-28.