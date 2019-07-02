The St. Helena men’s adult softball league held its midseason All-Star game and home run derby Monday night at Carpy Field in picture perfect conditions and with a sizable and lively crowd on hand, highlighting the best community sports has to offer.
Leading off the evening’s festivities was the home run derby, which featured 12 of the top power hitters in the league. Making up the pool were Joey Brink, Alan Rosenbrand, Brian Harlan, Jason “Boston” Loring, Tony Montelli, Zack Simms, Michael Butler, Michael Gastelum, Sergio Calderon, Thomas Brown and brothers Cody and Nick Snider, the last of whom won the contest last summer.
Out of those 12, Harlan, Brink and the Snider brothers advanced to the championship round, where Cody Snider hit six home runs to wrestle the title away from his brother.
“There’s been a lot of smack talk over the past year so it feels good to take it from him finally,” Cody Snider said with a laugh. “I might just put (the trophy) in his room so that he sees that name is definitely mine.”
Before the All-Star game got under way, Haven Demchuk, Alexis Lund and Tahlia Smith sang the national anthem and Mayor Geoff Ellsworth threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The teams facing off Monday were the Grey shirts and the White shirts. Representing the Grey shirts were Matt Hardin, Guiles Particelli, Cody Snider, Cole Ridling, Nick Snider, Chad Taylor, Greg Quirici, Keegan Barrett, Michael Butler, James Revie, Matt Craig, Calderon and manager Stef Particelli.
The White shirts were comprised of Jordan Jeffries, Eddie McMullen, Luke McMullen, Tony Montelli, Vince Buccaletto, Gastelum, Loring, Simms, Danny Brink, Joey Brink, Rosenbrand and manager Donnie Taylor.
Unsurprisingly, the scorekeeper had a busy night as each team put on offensive shows. In the end, the game was decided in extra innings as the White shirts scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to win the game by the final score of 20-18.
Emceeing the entire event was Connor Cleland, who was a fan favorite, according to Parks and Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci. She also thanked Cat and Derek from Ana’s Cantina, who supplied the crowd of more than 100 people with hot dogs at the last minute after the food truck that was supposed to cater couldn’t attend.
Iacobacci and both teams also thanked head umpire Bob Garibaldi for his continued support of the league during the pregame ceremonies.
The men’s softball season continues regular-season play next Monday. Playoffs begin Aug. 12 and the championship game will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21. Games are every Monday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at Carpy Field.