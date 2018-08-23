Legendary St. Helena volleyball coach Donna McCornack said that her late father Harold “Toppa” Rutherford was a member of what she called the Silent Generation.
“They didn’t toot their horn much,” she said.
That’s why it came as a surprise to her and her family when St. Helena recently announced that Rutherford, class of 1941, is going to be inducted into its athletic Hall of Fame this October.
“I knew he was an avid sports follower,” McCornack said about her father, who passed away in 1998 at the age of 74 from prostate cancer. “He followed the Giants and 49ers, you know he watched on TV, but he never indulged with me, or his grandson, about his athletic career.
“We’re going, ‘Really? Where’d all this come from? Grandpa? You’re kidding me? He did this? He did that?’”
Rutherford was a St. Helenan through and through. Born and raised in town, he attended St. Helena High School in the late 1930’s and excelled at football, baseball and basketball.
He was a four-year varsity letterman in football, where he played guard and defensive end.
In the 42 baseball games he played for the Saints, he owned a .397 batting average, the seventh-best in school history. In 1939, the Saints relied on his strong bat to win an NBL II league title. He finished out his prep career by making consecutive all-league teams his last two seasons.
In basketball, he played on varsity for three years and helped lead St. Helena to consecutive NBL II league championships in the 1939-40 season and the 1940-41 season. He was an all-league player both years.
According to a yearbook of his that McCornack found, Rutherford “Was the man who held the team together. He was a steady player and a good long shot.”
Born and raised in St. Helena, Rutherford only left after graduating high school to join the Navy during World War II. McCornack said her father served in the invasion of Normandy, which she thinks contributed to his reluctance to dwell on the past.
“He said very little about his time in the war,” she said. “I know he was on the invasion of Normandy, he saw a lot of horrific stuff, but he didn’t talk about it.”
Upon finishing his tour, Rutherford returned to St. Helena. He started a family and got a job at Mare Island, working on nuclear submarines. He raised McCornack in a house a block away from where he was born years prior, and lived the rest of his life in the town he was born.
McCornack followed after her father’s affinity for sports. She became a P.E. teacher and coached the swimming, tennis and volleyball teams in the 1970s. It was all a way for her to get her father’s attention, which she said only partly worked.
“He was supportive of my coaching,” she said. “He would come to games occasionally, he only had to come around the block to get to the gym, but he didn’t say anything.
“A daughter trying to get her father’s attention, ‘Look what I’ve done.’ And he’d just kind of nod his head.”
Regardless of her father’s impression, McCornack experienced overwhelming success in her almost two-decade career coaching volleyball at St. Helena. She led the Saints to state championships in 1982 and 1984, and was honored with an induction into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
Now, her father will join her.
“It’s kind of cool to have a daughter and a father being in the Hall of Fame for St. Helena High School, one as a coach and the other as an athlete,” she said. “It’s one of those things that’s just pretty cool.”