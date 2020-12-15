High School Athletics: Prep sports at least 7 weeks away now

Sacramento and surrounding counties Placer, Yolo and El Dorado have for weeks been in the most restrictive purple tier. With Gov. Newsom’s latest shut down last week, area prep teams have suspended sports activities.

Football and volleyball, the headliner fall sports, would not be able to start practices or compete in scrimmages or games until their counties clear the most restrictive purple and red tiers and drop down into the moderate orange tier. One concerning hurdle is the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, a time for family gatherings, leading to what county health officials and Newsom consider risky.

Prep sports that allow for social distancing, such as badminton, cross country, golf, swim and dive, tennis, and track and field can start in the coming months even if counties are in the most restrictive purple tier. Baseball, cheer, girls lacrosse and softball would be allowed under the red tier.

The CIF and its 10 section commissioners will be in contact with each other to lay out revised sports calendars. Each office will continue to be in touch with state and county health officials.

The primary winter sport is basketball, which normally would include tournaments this time of year. Basketball, according to the new guidelines, cannot be played indoors until that county is in the minimal yellow tier. That sport was pushed to March with the first CIF calendar.

