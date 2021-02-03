High School Athletics: St. Helena to offer only cross country, spring sports in 2020-21

Despite the state lifting shelter-in-place orders on Monday, Jan. 25, St. Helena High and Calistoga High’s Coastal Mountain Conference voted to cancel all 2020-21 fall and winter sports except cross country because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote by the conference’s board of managers — athletic directors and principals — during a videoconference was 17-3 with two abstentions and two schools not voting, the Lake County Record-Bee reported.
St. Helena Athletic Director Tom Hoppe, who is on the CMC board, and the rest of the North Coast Section board of managers met by video conference with NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank on Friday and voted to have all sports start this past Monday, Feb. 1, and end by Saturday, June 12. But a sport has to fall under the colored tier of the moment to be able to have to full-team practices and games. The NCS is currently in the most-restrictive purple tier, meaning widespread infections, and allows only cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field.
Once a league’s schools are all in the less-restrictive red tier, baseball, girls lacrosse and softball can take place. Even less restrictive is the orange tier, where badminton, football, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo can have full-team practices and games. Finally, if a league falls under the yellow tier, the remaining sports of basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling can take place.
But in the CMC, only cross country, baseball, softball and the coed sports of golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field can be contested this school year. Spring sports started statewide last year before being shut down in mid-March.
“The spring kids missed their entire seasons last year, so we want to balance it and at least try to have a spring season this year,” Hoppe said Friday. “We’re trying to start (games and meets) in the middle of March. That’s our goal. We’ll try to start practice March 1 if we can go 10 weeks. We have schools in our league that graduate in the middle of May, so we don’t go past their graduations.”
The Saints have been very competitive in football, soccer and basketball in recent years, and steadily rebuilding in volleyball, so it was a tough call.
“I feel bad for the kids. I know how important it is to all the athletes. There’s not much we can do about it at this point,” Hoppe said Friday. “It was a decision our conference had to make. I don’t know what else we can do at this point.
“For the small schools, it’s really difficult because most of our kids play two sports, some play three. So if we were going to try to have basketball and baseball at the same time, or football and basketball, it would eliminate a lot of our kids not being able to play because we can’t field all those teams.”
St. Helena football head coach Brandon Farrell didn't seem surprised Sunday that his sport had been canceled this school year.
"The realization that there may not be a football season, or any fall and winter sport, has been a possibility since July," he said. "Once it got later in the school year and new guidelines came out placing many of our fall and winter sports in a color tier more difficult to achieve than that of our league's spring sports, it became apparent football would most likely not happen.
"I have not seen our kids have a poor attitude about any of it to be honest. Many of them participate in spring sports and the potential for a longer and somewhat 'full' season in those activities should be just as exciting for them as a football season would have been. It would be horribly selfish for our football program to hold out for a minimal number of games when no one knows how long it will take for our county to get to the orange tier, hence preventing those kids from starting a spring sport.
"Our coaches, who assisted with conditioning during the summer and periodically during the fall, were fantastic. Our kids hung in there as long as they could but football was just not in the cards this year for our league. It's ok and I'm proud of how many times they came out for conditioning without a clear sense of what the end game was going to be."
After another CMC meeting this past Monday, Hoppe said cross country would be held first and then track and field after that.
“It’s sad, but I think everybody knew it was coming,” longtime Middletown football head coach Bill Foltmer told the Record-Bee on Jan. 25. “I don’t see us getting into the orange tier for another couple of months, if then.”
That fact only four months remain in the school year also led to the cancellations. A spring football season must be completed by April 17 because a certain amount of time must pass before the fall season, according to the Record-Bee.
“If the governor says you can do what you want tomorrow, if something miraculous like that happens, then we could take another look at it,” Pinoli told the Record-Bee. “Otherwise there’s no way it’s going to happen and it’s time we stop stringing people along.”
Even cross country will be risky, Hoppe said Monday, because of athletes and coaches needing to maintain social distance when traveling to meets. Meets could instead be held virtually, where timers start stopwatches at the same time by coordinating online.
The June 12 deadline will be too late for the CMC, Hoppe said Monday, because the school year for some of the Lake County schools in the conference will end Friday, May 21.
“We’ve always finished before everybody’s out of school, but we won’t have games and meets until the middle of March,” he said. “Nobody’s ready yet. Our coaches are still getting certified and everything, and students are still taking care of physicals. Also, nobody (in the CMC) is in session but us. They’re all doing distance learning still. I think Middletown and Lower Lake have 35-40 kids on campus at a time. So there are a lot of hoops to jump through, getting board permission and all that, before this is going to take place.”