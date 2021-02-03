High School Athletics: St. Helena to offer only cross country, spring sports in 2020-21

St. Helena football head coach Brandon Farrell didn't seem surprised Sunday that his sport had been canceled this school year.

"The realization that there may not be a football season, or any fall and winter sport, has been a possibility since July," he said. "Once it got later in the school year and new guidelines came out placing many of our fall and winter sports in a color tier more difficult to achieve than that of our league's spring sports, it became apparent football would most likely not happen.

"I have not seen our kids have a poor attitude about any of it to be honest. Many of them participate in spring sports and the potential for a longer and somewhat 'full' season in those activities should be just as exciting for them as a football season would have been. It would be horribly selfish for our football program to hold out for a minimal number of games when no one knows how long it will take for our county to get to the orange tier, hence preventing those kids from starting a spring sport.

"Our coaches, who assisted with conditioning during the summer and periodically during the fall, were fantastic. Our kids hung in there as long as they could but football was just not in the cards this year for our league. It's ok and I'm proud of how many times they came out for conditioning without a clear sense of what the end game was going to be."