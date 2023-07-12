Leadoff batter Landon Kohler’s 3 for 3 day with no runs scored kind of summed things up for the St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars as they fell to Sonoma, 6-2, in the District 53 Tournament championship game on July 5 at St. Helena High.

St. Helena had also lost to Sonoma in its first game of the double-elimination tournament, 6-3, in the second round on June 27. But St. Helena came back in the losers bracket with wins over Tri Valley-Cordelia and Napa to earn a rematch.

Landon Kohler opened the second meeting with the first of his three singles and stole second base, and Hughie Davies followed with the first of his two walks, but both were throw out on a double steal. Graham Hague (2 for 3) and Julian Earls (1 for 2, walk) followed with back-to-back singles, but were stranded by starting pitcher Jake Collins’ strikeout.

Sonoma answered in the bottom half by scoring all the runs it would need to win. Jack Conway, Nash Wyngard and Chris Murphy opened with successive base hits, with Murphy driving in Conway. Mason Pucci’s sacrifice fly plated Wyngard and Murphy scored on a River Gilardi RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

St. Helena loaded the bases with one out in the second after Levi Kohler and Liam Nancarrow each drew the first of his two walks and Alex Bravo reached on an error. But Kohler was thrown out trying to steal home as the batter struck out.

Sonoma upped its lead to 4-0 in the fourth, when Josh Plexico singled, took third on a Gilardi double, and scored on Blake Jurasek’s RBI groundout to the second baseman.

St. Helena started to come back in the top of the sixth. Braxton Ashley (1 for 2, walk) singled and, after Oscar Quintana singled but was thrown out at third by the left fielder. After Ashley scored on a single by Landon Kohler to make it 4-1, Davies and Earls walked but was stranded by a groundout.

Sonoma added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tristan Brown singled in the No. 9 spot and scored when Jack Conway reached on an error. After Wyngard singled to cap a 3 for 3 day, Murphy drove in Conway with a sacrifice fly to left field for a 6-1 lead. Pucci singled before Wyngard was caught stealing home on a throw from third baseman Landon Kohler before a popup ended the rally.

William Ray sparked a last-gasp rally in the seventh for St. Helena with a leadoff walk. Two outs latter, Nancarrow walked and Andrew Lucas hit into an error that plated Ray, before a groundout ended the game.

"I'm really proud of the boys," St. Helena manager Mark Ray said after the July 5 game. "Tonight's loss was certainly tough. It's always tough to lose. I keep telling the boys I hate losing more than I like winning. But they played well. You never want to lose, but I'm proud of them in this loss because they played good baseball. They played against a very good team and kept their heads up, they were in the game — we didn't get blown out by a huge score — we had the bases loaded a couple of times, had a chance to make the game even tighter or perhaps even pull this win off, and I could not be happier.

"It's been a treat to be out here with seven kids from St. Helena and five from Calistoga and get them to bond together and come together as a team. They have just been a lot of fun to be out here with, and we hope they had a good time and learned some baseball. I've got to say that Sonoma team is a very good baseball club. I don't like losing but I appreciate the fact that they are quite good and very, very well-coached."

Coach Ray said Bravo, who is from Calistoga, and relievers Hague and Davies all gave the team an opportunity to win. He was pleased with third baseman Ashley's throw to the plate to get the second out of the fourth inning.

"At the plate, I would have liked to see a little more action," the coach added. "But I'm proud of all the boys, up and down the lineup."

In the second round, which was St. Helena’s first game of the tournament, Sonoma scored all six of its runs — one in the first, four in the third and one in the fifth — before St. Helena got on the board with three runs in the sixth. Levi Kohler walked and Bravo singled before Nancarrow flied out. Lucas walked to load the bases before Ashley and Quintana drew RBI walks. Landon Kohler singled in Lucas to make it 6-3, before a popup to the second baseman and a strikeout ended the game."

Sonoma returns to St. Helena High for the Section 1 Tournament, opening against District 35 champion Rincon Valley of Santa Rosa at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The five-team, double-elimination tournament starts Thursday with District 4 champion North-South Oakland facing District 64 winner Winters at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play District 3 champion West Marin at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the winner of that game will play the Sonoma-Rincon Valley winner at 1 p.m. Sunday. The first championship game is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and a second title game, if necessary, at the same time Wednesday.

Visit bit.ly/3Y3ujIZ for updated Section 1 brackets in all age divisions.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

