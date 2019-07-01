The St. Helena Juniors baseball All-Star team’s run in the District 53 tournament ended last Wednesday in a 16-6 run-rule loss at the hands of American Canyon.
St. Helena had advanced to face American Canyon thanks to a 23-10 win over Napa last Tuesday, but even in that lopsided victory they were far from perfect. Walks kept Napa alive until St. Helena was able to put them away late in the game, but those same issues flared up once again against American Canyon.
St. Helena pitchers issued 15 free bases with walks over the 4 2/3 innings the game lasted.
Still, St. Helena put up a fight while things were close early. Even though they allowed American Canyon to plate seven runs over the first two innings, the score stood at 7-5 after the second innings concluded
But American Canyon never relented and tacked on four more runs in the third, two more in the fourth and three more in the fifth to put the run-rule into effect with two out in the bottom of the inning.
Compiling offensive stats for St. Helena were Jasper Henry (3-for-3, double, two RBIs, two runs scored), Emrys Davies (1-for-3, RBI), Thomas Herdell (0-for-1, two walks, two runs scored), Josh Johnson (2-for-3, run scored) and Clayton Gambill (0-for-2, walk, run scored).
St. Helena head coach Matt Hileman was disappointed with how the tournament concluded, but acknowledged what this group of players accomplished in their several All-Star seasons playing together at different Little League levels.
“This group of kids is the most-winning group pf All-Stars that’s ever played,” he said.