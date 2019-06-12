With the season now complete, St. Helena Little League announced the 2019 All-Star teams that will begin playing in the District 53 Tournament later this month.
Representing the Minor Division will be Braxton Ashley, Latif Basile, Hughie Davies, Julian Earls, George Filippini, Skylar Frate, Graham Hague, Sydney Nelson, Carolina Politoski, James Politoski, William Ray, Claus Russell and Andrew Smith. The team will be managed by Mark Ray.
The Major Division All-Star team will be comprised of Charlie Blaum, Coby Bramham, Angus Dann, Thomas Heil, Adam Herdell, Spencer Nelson, Peter Oliver, Henry Ray, Julian Robledo, Caiden Taylor, Elias Taylor and Joaquin Villegas. They’ll be managed by Joe Herdell.
In the new Intermediate Division, the team members are Gabriel Bastos Amaro, Olivier Balek, Nelson Davies, Trevor Forgie, Paul Heil, Lukas Jeworowski, Kristian Jimenez, Micah Marquez, Wynton Meyer, Jackson Neal and Fabian Segura. The manager is Alex Heil.
And representing the Junior Division will be Emrys Davies, Clayton Gambill, Jasper Henry, Thomas Herdell, Andrew Hileman, Josh Johnson, Nikos Kelperis, Cleo McClain, Will Meyer, Harry Ronayne and Weston Staid. They’ll be managed by Matt Hileman.
St. Helena Little League also wanted to recognize 2019 Narlock Award recipients Thomas Heil and Beatrice Anagnostakis. The awards are presented to senior Majors players, one from baseball and one from softball, who have exemplified sportsmanship throughout the season.
The league also congratulated Sam Beck, the winner of the 2019 Home Run Derby.
District 53 All-Star games will begin at the end of June. Those interested in cheering for St. Helena at the games may reach out to the team managers for game times and locations.
Jeske makes Prep2prep All-NCS team
The accolades keep coming in for St. Helena High junior Caleb Jeske.
Several weeks after being nominated for the CalHiSports.com all-state baseball team, the Saints’ catcher received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section baseball team.
Jeske paced a potent offense for St. Helena, which went 14-11 on the season and finished second in the North Central League with a 10-4 record.
He batted .487 with 23 RBIs, 37 hits and 23 stolen bases, all team-highs. He also hit two home runs. His 37 hits broke the Saints’ single-season record of 32, which was set in 1994.
Others who were nominated from the Napa Valley were Jordan Fisher (American Canyon), Luigi Albano-Dito (Justin-Siena), Ethan Hemmerlin (Vintage), Eli Wood (Vintage) and Trent Maher (Napa).
Kyle Harrison, a junior left-handed pitcher from De La Salle High School in Concord, was named Player of the Year.
Club baseball tournament at Crane Park this weekend
While the St. Helena Little League regular season is over, Crane Park will see more baseball action this weekend.
As part of the Wine and Almond Country Weekend put on by Hardball North, a division of the TPR Baseball and USSSA Baseball youth organizations, eight traveling 11U Little League teams from Northern California will compete in a tournament Saturday and Sunday.
Five games will be played each day, with the first beginning at 8 a.m. The Snack Shack at the park will be open for refreshments.
The teams playing at Crane Park will be the SeaDawgs-Pacifica, L4 Reds-Antioch, RP-Rohnert Park, Reservoir Dogs AA-Lafayette, Laguna Dogpound-Elk Grove, Moraga Mavericks, Bombers Baseball Blue-Kentfield, and Bombers Baseball Silver-Kentfield.
Several other tournaments will be going on over the weekend throughout the Napa Valley. Along with the 11U tournament in St. Helena, there will be a 10U and 12U tournament at Napa Valley Language Academy in Napa, a 13U tournament at Vintage High School in Napa, and a 15/16U tournament at Calistoga High School.
Several Napa teams will be playing in the tournament, but none from UpValley.