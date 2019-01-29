The St. Helena boys basketball team rebounded from a 69-44 loss to Middletown on Friday night with a 53-27 thrashing of Willits on the road on Monday.
As of Tuesday, the Saints are 11-10 on the season and at 6-4 in the North Central League I, need just one more league win to be eligible for the North Coast Section playoffs.
The Saints host Kelseyville (4-16, 1-7 NCL I) on Wednesday night.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Middletown 56, St. Helena 15
The girls basketball team continues to slid, falling to Middletown last Friday.
Jovana Rodriguez led the Saints with six points, while Marylu Avina scored four, Citlali Garcia scored three and Andrea Hernandez two.
The Saints also played Willits on Monday, but no result has been reported.
After Friday, the Saints are 4-16 on the season and 0-9 in the North Central League I.
JV Boys Basketball
St. Helena 55, Willits 47
Jackson Corley had 18 points, Henry Dixon scored 13, and George Cutting and Will Garrett each scored eight Monday night as the Saints bounced back from Friday’s 55-22 loss to Middletown.
“Middletown was close for the first quarter, and then they took off scoring and we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Saints coach Meshach Osborne said. “They have been a tough opponent for us all season.”