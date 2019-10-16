Diamond Mountain Stables jumping exhibition Oct. 26
Diamond Mountain Stables held its first ever jumping exhibition two weeks ago with great success. Over 50 adults and children were in attendance to watch the horses and riders of DMS perform.
It was so popular, in fact, that a number of people were turned away because of limited parking at the DMS facilities.
Because of that, DMS is hosting another event on Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is is free but attendees are encouraged to bring a snack and something to drink.
St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Saturday
The St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame will hold an induction ceremony for its seventh class of inductees this Saturday, Oct. 19, at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
This year’s inductees are Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti (Class of 1946), Harland Morley (1954), Terry O’Rourke (1977), Beci Ivanoff (1987), Adam Beattie (1999) and coach Fred Miller (1980-1997).
A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow.
No reservations will be accepted after Oct. 15.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at 707-963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe 707-815-5535 or tom Hoppe@comcast.net.
Maxwell Cup Tournament Nov. 8
The 26th annual Maxwell Cup golf tournament is currently taking sign up ahead of the event at Silverado Country Club on Nov. 8. The tournament, organized and put on by Pacific Union College, supports the Maxwell Scholarship, which funds the full cost of tuition for incoming freshmen who are “deserving and determined students seeking an inspired Christian education.”
The tournament fee of $200, per player, includes green fees, golf carts, a continental breakfast, lunch, team photo and an awards event. Reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis and space is limited.
Player registration ends on Oct. 22 but could remain open for longer.
For more information on the tournament, go to maxwellcup.com.