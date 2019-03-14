The Saints used a seven-run sixth inning to rally from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Grizzlies 10-6, snapping a two-game losing streak, on Wednesday at St. Helena High School
St. Helena (3-5) scored a run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings before exploding for seven runs in the sixth. Napa (0-7) committed seven errors in the game.
St. Helena starting pitcher Zack Flood lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs before being relieved by Caleb Granados in the third. He went the next 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits but only one run while striking out two and walking three to get the win.
“Caleb did a great job today keeping the Grizzlies at bay so we could chip away at the five-run lead,” said St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici
Offensively for the Saints, Jonathan Gamble was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Randall Moseley was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Liam Gilson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Gabe Cornejo was 0-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Granados was 0-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
JV Baseball
Napa 7, St. Helena 4
The Napa Grizzlies held off a last-ditch rally from the Saints to take the victory on Wednesday at Napa High.
Napa scored five runs in the second inning to take a 6-1 lead at that point in the game. The Saints scored two runs in the sixth and then another in the seventh before the Grizzlies shut the door.
For the Grizzlies, Elliot Zuidema was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Dylan Snider was 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, Conor Ross was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Isaac Fausto was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
For the Saints, Brent Isdahl was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Jasper Henry was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Emmet Bowen was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Miles Harvey was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Snider was the winning pitcher after going three innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three.
Softball
St. Helena 8, Rio Vista 6
The Saints got their third win of the season with an 8-6 win over Rio Vista on Wednesday. St. Helena (3-2) scored two runs in the third, a run in the fourth and fifth inning and then scored four more in the sixth.
Rio Vista nearly rallied all the way back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but St. Helena hung on for the win.
Individual stats were not available.