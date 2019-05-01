St. Helena resident Greg Hunter, 68, completed his 25th consecutive Boston Marathon on April 15, adding his name to the revered Quarter Century Club of runners who have completed the race for 25 straight years.
Entering this year’s race, only 83 participants, including four from California, had accomplished such a feat. That list could grow since the Boston Marathon is still verifying this year’s results.
Hunter finished the 26.2-mile race in 5 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds and has now completed 129 marathons. He’s one of only 628 members in the 100 Marathon Club North America.
Athletic Association Fajita Fest scheduled for May 4
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
Free football camps at Santa Rosa JC on May 4, 11
The Santa Rosa Junior College Football Academy will offer free football camps, which are available to seventh graders through seniors in high school. No experience is necessary.
The camps include all positions, including special teams.
A skills camp is May 4. Registration at 8:30 a.m. is followed by a welcome/introduction at 9 a.m., positional field work at 9:10 a.m., and a barbecue at noon.
An offensive line-defensive line camp is May 11. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a welcome-introduction at 2 p.m., positional field work at 2:10 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m.
Players are asked to bring cleats, running shoes and water.
The Santa Rosa JC football coaching staff consists of head coach Lenny Wagner, Vic Amick, Todd Little, Giuliano Cattaneo, Scott Tabor, Dante DePaola, Martin Tevaseu, Myron Williams, Nick Hill, Quinten McCoy, Jake Hilliard, JR Deatherage, Marcus Blackshear, Jose Salazar, Stephan Jenkins, Natu Hezchias and Mousa Hussary.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer.
Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program—swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVSTis a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.