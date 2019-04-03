The Saints survived a late scare from the Mustangs on Friday to pick up their fifth win of the season and their first in North Central League I play.
Middletown (3-6, 0-2 NCL I) scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning, but St. Helena starting pitcher Carter Dahline held the Mustangs in check for the final two innings. She struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. She did allow 10 hits, four runs (three earned) and walked three but did her best to limit the damage.
She got just enough support from her offense. The Saints (5-5, 1-1 NCL I) scored two runs in the second and three in the third but managed only five hits in the game.Those came off the bats of Kallie Beltrami (2 for 3, one run scored), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs), Marylu Avina (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Dahline (1 for 3 with a run scored).
The Saints game scheduled for Tuesday against Clear Lake was rescheduled.
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 5, Middletown 2
Caleb Jeske homered and drove in a four RBIs as part of a three-hit day to help lead St. Helena past Middletown 5-2 on Friday for the Saints first NCL I win of the season.
Jeske finished 3 for 3 and scored two runs as well. His three-run home run in the second inning gave St. Helena a 4-0 lead over the Mustangs (6-5, 1-1 NCL I).
That would be all the support starting pitcher Stacy Nelson would need, as the sophomore went the full seven innings to move to 3-3 on the season. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both unearned) while striking out six and walking one. It was his fourth complete game of the season.
Aside from Jeske, the Saints also got hits from Jonathan Gamble (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Caleb Granados (1 for 2).
JV Baseball
St. Helena 8, Middletown 1
St. Helena starting pitcher Liam Gilson continued to stymie hitters at the JV level, turning in another complete-game gem last Friday against the Mustangs.
He needed only 68 pitches to go the complete seven innings and allowed just three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one along the way.
The Saints’ offense backed him up from the get-go. They scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back. They added four more in the fourth and one more in the sixth just for good measure.
Leading the way offensively for the Saints (5-7, 2-1 NCL I) were Spencer Printz (2 for 4, two RBIs and three runs scored), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs), Brent Isdahl (1 for 4 with an RBI), Dena (3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored), Gilson (1 for 3 with an RBI, Orlando Segura (2 for 4) and Jasper Henry (2 for 3 with two runs scored).
Coed Tennis
St. Helena 4, Middletown 1
The Saints improved to 3-0 on the year with a rare non-sweep win over the Mustangs on Friday.
The lone loss came in No. 1 singles where Kellen Maher fell 0-6, 5-7 to Solomon Malicay.
“Middletown has a strong No. 1 who is back after a year away to finish up his senior year,” said St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng.
The rest of the Saints took care of business against Middletown.
No. 2 singles player Holland Smith won 6-2, 6-2 over Ale Diaz and No. 3 singles player Lisa Butala won 6-2, 6-4 over Haylee Sust.
In doubles, No. 1 pair of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan won 6-0, 6-1 over Abbey Brown and Stacy Tablit, while No. 2 pair of George Conwell and Diego Velazquez won 6-0, 6-2 over Danielle Ferrari and Paige Astley.
“All in all, some nice points played by all and a healthy competitive spirit from Middletown who always fight hard,” Cheng said. “Honestly, it was just nice to get some nice, dry weather to play in!”
The Saints won’t play this week due to spring break.
Swimming
St. Helena wins by forfeit
Due to low turnout from Clear Lake and Kelseyville, St. Helena won last Thursday’s conference swim meet by forfeit. But, not wanting to miss an opportunity in the pool before a week off for spring break, St. Helena head coach Kevin Twohey decided to race anyway, opting to let Clear Lake and Kelseyville race as combined teams.
Unofficially, the Saints swept the meet against the dual foes. The boys won 80-45 and the girls won 90-51.
The girls 200 medley relay team of Brooke Osborne, Thalia Osborne, Amelia Heitz and Dyani Lopez claimed first with a time of 2:21.09, while the 200 free relay team won in 4:44.32.
Individually, Lopez won the 200 freestyle (2:28.97), Nicole Cia won the 200 medley (2:57.76), Heitz won the 500 freestyle (6:24.79) and Brooke Osborne won the 100 breaststroke (1:30.71).
On the boys side, the 200 medley relay team of Francis Aquilina, Rowan Knight, Ben Gardner and Joseph Bawdy took first with a time of 1:53.06, while the 200 free relay team also won with a time of 1:41.74.
Individuals for the boys, Holden Smith won the 200 freestyle (2:14.09), Garnder won the 200 individual medley (2:21.74), Aquilina won the 100 freestyle (57.03), Knight won the 500 free style (5:32.22) and Elijah Heitz won the 100 backstroke (1:27.32).