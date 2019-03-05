The Saints softball team opened its season on Saturday with a 4-2 win at Sir Francis Drake High School.
The Saints (1-0) scored their four runs on five hits. They plated a run in the first and fourth innings and then two more in the sixth to hold off the Pirates (0-1).
No individual stats were available.
Late rally not enough as varsity baseball falls 11-8 to Lick-Wilmerding
A five-run seventh inning wasn’t enough for the Saints to pull out a win over Lick-Wilmerding on Saturday in an 11-8 loss that drops St. Helena to 1-3 on the season.
The Saints held a brief 2-1 lead after the first inning but the Tigers (2-2) retook control with a three-run second inning. St. Helena got a run back in the third but Lick-Wilmerding scored two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and then tacked on another in their half of the seventh to lead 11-3 going into the bottom half of the inning.
The Saints put together a nice rally in the seventh thanks to RBIs from Caleb Jeske, Caleb Granados and Jonathan Gamble but it ultimately wasn’t enough to dig out of the hole.
Stacy Nelson (1-1) took the loss on the mound after he gave up six runs, three earned, and five hits over his four innings of work. Jack Adkins relieved him in the fifth and struck out five over his two innings of work but also surrendered four runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks. Jeske went the last inning, struck out one and allowed two hits and a run to score.
Offensively, the Saints totaled 10 hits and only struck out twice. Jeske paced the Saints with a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and a run scored. Luis Robledo was 1 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs, Granados was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Gamble was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Adkins was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Zac Flood also went 1 for 4 and scored three runs.
Defensively, the Saints committed five errors and only six of the Tigers’ 11 runs were earned.
The Saints will look to snap their two-game skid on Thursday when they host Healdsburg. First pitch for the varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
JV baseball run-ruled at Vintage
The Saints JV team suffered a 15-1 run-rule loss at Vintage on Saturday. The Saints scored their only run on an RBI single from Emmet Bowen in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. But the lead was short-lived as Vintage evened things up at 1-1 in the third before exploding for three runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and six in the sixths.
Offensively, Jasper Henry and Brent Isdahl, Miles Harvey and Spencer Printz were each 1 for 3, while Printz also scored a run.
Liam Gilson took the loss on the bump, giving up four runs, one earned while striking out five and walking five in his four-inning outing.
The Saints will also look to snap their two-game losing streak when they host Healdsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.