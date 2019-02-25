Senior Nick Jeworowski and junior Jonathan Gamble both were named to all-league basketball teams in the North Central League I.
Jeworowski, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound forward was named to the NCL I first team. He averaged 13 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season, all team-highs, and shot 50.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. He scored a season-high 27 points in a 58-43 win over Kelseyville on Jan. 30 and averaged over 19 points per game over the Saints’ final five games of the season to help them reach the playoffs.
Gamble, a 6-foot-2, 150-pound point guard, was named to the NCL I second team with per game averages of 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and a team-high 3 assists. His best game of the season came on Jan. 22 when he scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 72-61 win over Lower Lake.
St. Helena baseball holds on for 8-5 win over Piedmont
The Saints rebounded from their 7-3 loss to El Molino that opened their season last week with an 8-5 win over Piedmont at home on Saturday.
The St. Helena team that committed nine errors against El Molino looked much sharper on Saturday in an error-free game. Senior Luis Robledo broke the game open in the third inning with a two-run double that gave St. Helena a 4-1 advantage. The Saints added two more run in the fourth on a two-run single from Zac Flood and then another two in the fifth on a two-run single from Jonathan Gamble.
Flood and Gamble were tough outs all day. Flood was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Gamble was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Stacy Nelson (1-0) nearly went the distance on the mound for the Saints. He pitched six inning and allowed four runs on seven hits with one strikeout and two walks. He started the seventh inning on the mound but was subbed out for Caleb Granados after allowing the first two batters to reach base.
Piedmont staged a late rally in the seventh. They scored three runs in the inning and had the bases loaded when the final out was recorded.
St. Helena (1-1) will play Justin-Siena (1-1) on Thursday in a matchup of two Napa Valley teams. Originally scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., the varsity game now begins at St. Helena High at 3:30 p.m.
Robledo named one of state's best frosh
Ivan Robledo, a running back/linebacker for St. Helena who had 800 yards rushing and scored 12 touchdowns in just four games during the 2018 season, was named to the state freshman football honor roll by CalHiSports.com, it was announced on Feb. 20.
Robledo was elevated from the junior varsity to St. Helena’s varsity team late in the regular season. He averaged 9.09 yards per carry and was named as the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team and was selected as the Freshman of the Year in the North Coast Section by Prep2Prep.com.
Robledo is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds.
He played in two North Central League I games and two CIF North Coast Section Division 5 playoff games.
Robledo ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in St. Helena’s 49-29 win over Cloverdale.
He had 183 yards rushing on 25 attempts and scored four TDs in the Saints’ 40-30 win over Lower Lake.
In a 48-22 playoff win over Hoopa Valley, Robledo rushed for 234 yards on 24 carries and scored three TDs.
He ran for 180 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown in a 49-28 season-ending loss to Salesian-Richmond in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“This isn’t an all-state football team, but here’s a look at some of the most impressive ninth grade players who were on varsity rosters all season that were collected by us in our research for this year’s various all-state teams,” Mark Tennis, the co-founder and publisher of CalHiSports.com, wrote.
A host of Pioneers earn all-league accolades
Jasmine Peete and Mariella Tuazon of Pacific Union College were named to the All-California Pacific Conference women’s basketball team, the league announced.
Peete, a 6-foot-3 freshman forward out of Centennial High School-Corona, was named to the second team.
Tuazon, a 5-2 junior guard who is a transfer from Monterey Peninsula College, was named honorable mention.
Peete played in 21 games and made nine starts, averaging 16.6 minutes per game. Peete averaged 10.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Tuazon played in 26 games and made 13 starts, averaging 25.9 minutes per game. Tuazon averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Danae Ruiz of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona) is the CalPac Player of the Year.
Mia Belvin of UC Merced is the Defensive Player of the Year, Alli Ramelli of Simpson University (Redding) is the Newcomer of the Year, Rainah Smith of UC Merced is the Freshman of the Year, and Michael Trujillo of Embry-Riddle is the Coach of the Year.
Pacific Union went 2-25 overall, 1-12 in the CalPac.
On the men’s side, Elijah Green and Jeremiah Blandin were named honorable mention on the All-California Pacific Conference team for Pacific Union College, the league announced.
Green, a 6-foot-2 junior guard-forward from Oakland, played in 14 games and made 10 starts, averaging 26.4 minutes per game. A transfer from Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, Green averaged 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Blandin, a 6-6 senior forward from Long Beach, played in 14 games and made nine starts, averaging 24.7 minutes per game. A transfer from Long Beach City College, Blandin averaged 8.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Christian Drayton of the University of Antelope Valley (Lancaster) was named as the Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Nick Johnson of Embry-Riddle is the Defensive Player of the Year, Mason Westlake of UC Merced is the Freshman of the Year, and Eric Fundalewicz of Embry-Riddle is the Coach of the Year.
Pacific Union went 9-15 overall, 5-9 in the CalPac.