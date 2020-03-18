Local Report: Upper Valley Tennis Association recognized for 2nd-place finish in women's league

The league was started in 1977 and is open to clubs from all three counties. There are currently 25 clubs fielding 42 teams among five divisions of play, encompassing women of all ages and ability.

Matches are played on weekday mornings, half at home courts and the other half away. A match consists of one line of singles and five of doubles. Each team scores one point for every set won, and at the end of the season, the team with the most points moves up one division, and the team with the least moves down one division. Recognition banners are awarded to the teams that finish first and second place in each division every year.