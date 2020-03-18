Local Report: Upper Valley Tennis Association recognized for 2nd-place finish in women's league

The Upper Valley Tennis Association women’s tennis team was recently honored for finishing in second place in their division of the Sonoma Napa Marin Women’s Tennis League for the 2018-19 season.
The league was started in 1977 and is open to clubs from all three counties. There are currently 25 clubs fielding 42 teams among five divisions of play, encompassing women of all ages and ability.
The Upper Valley Tennis Association took second place in Division 2.
The team members are Jennifer Robedee, Dinah Cross James, Gail Lane, Diane Whitney, Anna Noble, Penny Anderson, Ann Backen, Nancy Baty, Karen Dahl, Susan Dolan, Jan Edwards, Sandy Eggers, Lorraine Fazzolare, Virginia Freeland, Patti Henry, Phoebe Holbrooke, Tami Maxwell, Angela Merola, Ann Nunziata, Annetta Particelli, Andrea Patay, Teresa Raffo, Michelle Rai, Mary Rocca, Pam Shepard, Susan Shifflett, Ann Smith, Anne Thurston. The team Captain is Betsy Morgan and the Coach is Dave Zamarripa.
Matches are played on weekday mornings, half at home courts and the other half away. A match consists of one line of singles and five of doubles. Each team scores one point for every set won, and at the end of the season, the team with the most points moves up one division, and the team with the least moves down one division. Recognition banners are awarded to the teams that finish first and second place in each division every year.
New teams are always welcome and encouraged. This league promotes female camaraderie and the love of tennis for a lifetime. Food and drink are provided by the home team which provides for a fun, social atmosphere. The season runs from late August through April, with a break taken during the holiday months.
Little League Opening Day canceled, activities suspended
St. Helena Little League canceled its Opening Day festivities on Saturday due to coronavirus concerns, league president Jeff Blaum confirmed last Thursday afternoon.
As of the date of cancellation, there were no official cases of COVID-19 in Napa County. As of Tuesday, there were 519 confirmed cases in California with six deaths.
Blaum said that all league activities will be suspended until April 6 as recommended by Little League International.