The St. Helena varsity baseball team dropped its second straight game in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday against the Winters Warriors.
St. Helena (2-5) scored two runs in the each the second and third inning and then plated three more in the sixth to enter the bottom half of the sixth trailing only 9-7. But Winters responded in resounding fashion by scoring five runs in the frame to take the game going away.
The Warriors (5-1) scored 11 of their 14 runs over the final three innings.
St. Helena used five pitchers but each allowed runs to score.
Offensively, the Saints were led by Jonathan Gamble (3-for-4, run, RBI) Caleb Granados (1-for-4, run, two RBIs), Caleb Jeske (2-for-3, RBI, two runs) and Jack Adkins (1-for-3, RBI, run)
Four days prior, the Saints were blanked 5-0 by St. Vincent on the road.
St. Helena managed only six hits in the game as two Mustang pitchers combined for the shutout. Adkins got the start and went four inning, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking one in the loss.
Sam Coltrin paced the Saints' offense, going 2-for-3. Gamble, Stacy Nelson, Adkins and Luis Robledo also recorded hits.
St. Helena 4, Healdsburg 0
Behind a gem from Nelson, the Saints got their second win of the season last Thursday night at St. Helena High.
Nelson (2-1) went the full seven innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 on 92 pitches. He allowed a single to the first batter of the game before silencing the Greyhounds’ bats for the remainder of the contest.
“The word ‘gem’ is thrown around a lot, and that was a gem,” said head coach Darrell Quirici. “Heck, it was a diamond.”
St. Helena gave Nelson all the support he needed in just the first inning. The Saints scored three runs all with two outs on consecutive bases-loaded walks followed by a balk on Healdsburg. The Saints drew five walks in the inning and scored all three runs without recording a hit.
The Saints added an insurance run in the fourth inning on another bases-loaded walk.
Offensively, Nelson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Zack Flood was 1-for-1 with an RBI and two walks, Granados was 0-for-1 with an RBI and two walks and Coltrin was 0-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.
Softball
El Molino 8, St. Helena 5
The Saints fell to 2-2 on the season after their late rally came up just short against the Lions of El Molino on Tuesday.
St. Helena tallied four runs in the sixth inning but had entered the frame trailing 8-1.
The Saints beat Healdsburg last Friday 20-15 and will match up with the Greyhounds again this Friday at home.
Individual stats were not available from either game.
JV Baseball
St. Helena 7, Winters 3
The Saints earned their third win of the season on Tuesday with a solid win over the Warriors.
Jasper Henry led the way offensively for the Saints (3-4) with his 2-for-3, three-RBI day. He was assisted in his efforts by Brent Isdahl (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Liam Gilson (2-for-3, two RBIs).
Harrison Ronayne was the winning pitcher. He lasted three innings and allowed two runs and three hits while striking out three and walking two.
St. Helena 6, St. Vincent 2
Gilson and Henry combined to keep the Mustangs' bats in check last Friday in a 6-2 win for the Saints.
Gilson got the start and went four innings, allowing two hits, two runs and four walks while striking out five. Henry relieved him to finish the game out with five strike outs over three perfect innings of work.
Offensively, Rehn Bothoff went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Will Garret went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Henry went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.