Sometimes, life comes full circle.
Take for example, what happened last Wednesday at Logvy Community Park in Calistoga.
The St. Helena and Calistoga boys soccer teams squared off in each team’s season opener, with Calistoga ultimately winning 7-1. It was a good note for Calistoga to start its season on, but the win meant something more to Wildcats head coach Danny Almanza.
Almanza is a St. Helena High School alum, and a decorated one at that. He helped the Saints to two league titles before graduating in 2009. He’s now beginning to earn notches on his coaching belt in just his third season leading Calistoga.
With the Cats’ win last Wednesday, he not only beat his former team for the first time as a head coach, but also defeated his former coach, Ozzie Gallegos.
“It was pretty crazy,” Almanza said before Calistoga’s practice on Tuesday. “I told the guys that, for me personally, it was a special game because I’m playing against my home town, my old team, my former coach. So to me it was really special.
“Then to be able to get the win, it meant a lot, too. “
When I talked to Almanza after the game, it was actually he who offered the story to me. I had failed to do my homework before the game, so I missed the natural connection between Almanza and St. Helena.
Thankfully, he filled me in.
He told me, unsolicited, the win was extra special to him because of his relationship with the Saints and Gallegos, who had also been his mentor for a senior project.
The topic of that project? Being a head soccer coach.
With Gallegos’ help, Almanza had organized an indoor soccer team consisting of underclassmen in the St. Helena soccer program. It was partly Gallegos’ idea, but it was Almanza who executed it.
“That was my first exposure to anything coaching,” Almanza said.
He got enough players to join in a league in Vallejo and signed the team up. Almanza set up and ran practices. He played on the team and also acted as a coach, taking on a role similar to the one he’d had when he played for the Saints.
Gallegos had recognized natural talent in Almanza early in his prep career. That led Gallegos to call Almanza up to varsity as sophomore.
“I didn’t think he wanted to be there,” said Gallegos on Tuesday. “Back then it was very competitive between the JV team and the varsity. … It wasn’t necessarily intimidating, but there was this ‘We’re varsity, you’re JV’ kind of deal.”
Almanza quickly overcame those nerves and quickly grew into a leader on the team. He was a team captain in both his junior and senior years.
“My position as a captain, I saw it as ‘I’m going to be a coach on the field,’ so I’m not going to yell at my teammate for missing,” Almanza said. “Rather, I’m going to motivate them and get them in the right situation where he can raise his head up and reset for the next play instead of giving him a hard time.”
The game of soccer flows through Almanza’s blood. He’s played the game his entire life, and it showed to Gallegos.
“He was the guy that had the joystick and he knew how to get guys involved,” said Gallegos. “He had such good soccer IQ. There was no reason why he shouldn’t be a coach.”
Almanza got that opportunity in 2016 when, at just 25, he became the Wildcats’ head coach. With their 7-1 win over the Saints last week, Calistoga is now 30-7-4 with Almanza at the helm.
Even so early in his coaching career, Almanza is looking to give back to his community. He currently serves in a similar mentorship program in both Calistoga and St. Helena. Maybe soon he’ll be facing one of his former mentees on the sidelines.
That could be sooner rather than later, since both Gallegos and Almanza are working together to make St. Helena-Calistoga soccer matchups more regular. They currently play in two different divisions so the only opportunity they have to play each other is in preseason games, like the one they had last week.
They already have another matchup scheduled for next year, when the Saints will host Calistoga with revenge on their minds.
“We’ll allow Calistoga to hold their chest up a little for the next year, then we’ll go at it again next year,” said Gallegos.
“Even though it stinks to lose like that, it’s nice to know that you’re going up against a former player and somebody that I respect, too.”