Morris: Remember Emma Fife, the athlete

"She was truly remarkable.”

High school teammate Tina Almanza, a junior, said she played youth soccer with Fife for six years. Almanza said that Fife had noticed her struggling with being a leader, a role that Almanza was trying to fill being an upperclassmen, so Fife took it upon herself to help. Almanza said that she’ll take a lot of the lessons she learned from Fife with her.

"She was really pushing me to do my best and try to help the team out and really show my leadership skills," Almanza said. "Hopefully next year I can become captain and follow in her footsteps.”

Almanza, Adamson and Milton Gallegos all said the Saints will dedicate their 2020 season to Fife. They plan on wearing armbands with her number and initials.

“We’d like to win league this year in her honor because I know it’s been something hard for us to accomplish these past few years,” Almanza said. “So we’re hoping that we can do that this year because I know she would’ve wanted that.”

Lasting Memories

There are plenty of stories I heard from friends and coaches that I didn’t include in this piece, even though I wanted to. I simply don’t have enough space in print to run all of them.