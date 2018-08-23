ST. HELENA — When I approached sophomore quarterback Daniel Martinez after St. Helena’s 26-20 win over Arcata on Saturday night, he seemed confused as to what I wanted. I thought it was pretty clear, with my press pass visible, notepad in hand and being probably the only one in attendance on Saturday wearing a backpack.
“You win your first varsity game at quarterback, you get interviewed,” I told him.
“Oh shoot, I’m getting interviewed?” he responded.
Welcome to the show, kid.
While his stat line may not blow you away, Martinez was money on Saturday night in not only his first varsity game, but his first game starting at quarterback in high school. He completed just three of his six passes for 26 yards and rushed 14 times for 46 yards, but made plays when St. Helena needed them. There will almost definitely be growing pains for Martinez this year and the next, but if Saturday was any indication, St. Helena has its quarterback of the future.
Like many quarterbacks in this area, Martinez is a jack of all trades but a master of none. His passing is decent but it clearly needs work and while his legs seem to be his biggest strength at the moment, his decision making also needs to improve. Again, he’s only a sophomore, so I don’t foresee him having any trouble in developing these areas seeing as he’ll just get better and stronger as he grows.
Even while reveling in the high of victory, he recognized room for growth.
“Personally, I’m going to try and keep improving but my team, they put in the work today,” he said. “It’s that drive, that thing in your head; you either have it or you don’t, that winner’s mindset.”
Playing on JV last year, Martinez did nothing but win. The Saints went 7-0-1 last year while Martinez served as a backup quarterback and spot running back. He played quarterback only once, completing three-of-four passes for 65 yards in a win over Cloverdale, and ran for 112 yards on 14 carries on the season. Based on his stats, he played a marginal role in the Saints’ success on JV last season, but being in a winning atmosphere can develop that winners’ mindset he referred to.
Head coach Brandon Farrell certainly sees it in Martinez.
“He’s such a competitor, does not ever want to lose and he’s always looking for that edge,” he said.
Martinez obviously impressed Farrell enough to win the position as one of only two sophomores on varsity. Still, there were some question marks about Martinez’s in-game ability coming into the Saints’ season-opener. Playing against your teammates is one thing. Playing under the lights in front of a packed house is another.
“He stepped up to the plate and he did pretty good,” said junior Cody DiTomaso. “Everybody had some doubts because he’s a sophomore but he’s getting really good and everyone on the team has a lot of faith in him.”
When I asked Martinez if he had any pre-game jitters, he replied, “Oh yeah, a ton.”
But when I asked when and how he got over those nerves, his response sounded like that of a seasoned NFL pro, not a sophomore coming off his first varsity game.
“With the team, as soon as I saw their faces, I knew we’re gonna get this,” he said. “I was right there behind them just trying to support them.
“I feel like if I go out there, they have my back as much as I have their’s.”
Martinez has a long way to go, even he admitted as much. But with him leading St. Helena, a growing team with a young, talented core, the Saints should be in good shape.