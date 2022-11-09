Motorsports: St. Helena's Abreu likes life as a racing outlaw

In mid-October, Northern California race fans found St. Helena driver Rico Abreu where they expected him to be — on the victory stand at Tulare’s Thunderbowl and Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford.

He had just swept the weekend in a pair of races sanctioned by the King of the West sprint car series.

During a mid-week break before returning to Tulare for one of the season’s biggest sprint car races, Abreu could be found in another familiar spot — picking olives at his family’s vineyard.

For local residents and race fans alike, sightings of Abreu anywhere in Northern California, at home or at a racetrack, are increasingly rare. The week of hanging out in the Napa Valley was short-lived; a few days for Abreu to relax, recharge and re-connect with his roots.

“It was so nice to get back to the valley,” he said of where he grew up and began his racing career.

But it’s hard to keep the home-grown star of short track racing down on the farm, even if it’s a vineyard in the cozy confines of the Napa Valley.

For most of this year, Abreu has pulled up stakes and left the Napa Valley in his rearview mirror. He’s been living the life of an outlaw — not robbing banks, but trying to bag bigger purses and shoot down bigger competition.

In the true racing tradition of an “outlaw racer,” Abreu is forsaking the limitations of racing with any individual sanctioning body. He chooses instead to create his own schedule, hopscotching among several series while criss-crossing the country. He said it forces him to stay on top of his game, as tracks and competition change every week.

“I like the mentality of racing wherever you want to,” he said.

Abreu is based in the capital of Indiana and one of the racing capitals of the country.

“We keep the team in Indianapolis because it’s so centrally located to the tracks that pay well and we’re chasing dollars,” he said.

From that central location, Abreu, crew chief Ricky Warner, and a pair of helpers have competed at all the hot spots in sprint car racing. They have covered a 75-race schedule so far in 2022, taking on the top competition in some of the toughest series in the country. They include the Pennsylvania “Posse,” the national World of Outlaws tour, and the Ohio-based All Star Circuit of Champions.

So far in 2022, Abreu has tallied a win in each of those venues, and six overall. They include a victory during Pennsylvania Speedweek. They include beating the regular touring drivers of the World of Outlaws, considered the top level of the sport, at Eldora Speedway in Ohio. They also include the All Star Circuit of Champions regulars at Knoxville Speedway in Iowa.

All of those wins came on big and fast half-mile ovals similar to Calistoga Speedway, where Abreu dominated in recent years. With the win at Knoxville, he earned a starting spot in the $175,000 to win Knoxville Nationals. He finished 13th in that race, considered the equivalent of the Indy 500 for sprint cars.

The season marked a big transition for Abreu that included a new crew chief in Ricky Warner, one of the most respected in the sport. Warner won 10 World of Outlaws national championships and tallied 10 Knoxville Nationals victories while turning wrenches for Tony Stewart Racing. Abreu said adding Warner put his racing into a higher gear.

“It takes a team to race at a high level, and 75% of the puzzle is the crew chief,” Abreu said, adding that as a result of adding Warner, “We’ve been really consistent this year and the structure and the chemistry we have is the best we’ve ever been. Everybody enjoys what we’re doing.”

The crew includes his longtime girlfriend and St. Helena native Meagan Droud, who manages the merchandise trailer that follows the race rig from track to track.

After his mid-week sojourn in the Napa Valley, Abreu returned to Tulare for The Trophy Cup, a three-day sprint car race co-sponsored by Abreu Vineyards that has raised more than $2 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation over the last 30 years. He finished fifth in the overall standings.

“I enjoy coming home to support this race, which is very special,” said Abreu, “and it’s the first time I’ve been home since March.”

Abreu and his caravan finished their season with a sixth-place finish at the World of Outlaws Nov. 2-5 in Charlotte, N.C.

Perhaps there will be time in the slow lane to pick olives now in the Napa Valley, which Abreu still believes “is a unique and lovely place to live,” before he hits the road for a new season in a few months.