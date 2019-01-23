Nimari Burnett scored 34 points and made six 3-pointers to lead Prolific Prep Academy of Napa to a 94-59 win on Monday over Spire Academy (Ohio) at the Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational in Dayton, Ohio.
Burnett was 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point distance in the game at Trent Arena on the Kettering Fairmont High School campus.
He also had six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes for the Crew (22-4 overall).
Mitchell Dance scored 15 points and had three rebounds, Ibrahima Diallo had 10 points and five rebounds, Pierre Crockrell II had nine points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals, Coleman Hawkins had nine points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, Kuany Kuany had four points and three rebounds, and June Poole had three points.
PUC men’s team wins
Ben Jazuk scored 22 points and Marc Williams had 21 points to lead the host Pacific Union College men’s team to an 88-83 California Pacific Conference win over Benedictine-Mesa (Arizona) on Saturday at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
Jazuk also had four rebounds.
The Pioneers (7-9 overall, 3-4 CalPac) were also helped out by Jeremiah Blandin with 11 points and nine rebounds, Corey Fitzgerald with 10 points and five rebounds, Albert Waters III with eight points, Mark Thomas with six points, three rebounds and three assists, and Tim Ford with four points.
Pacific Union was in front at halftime, 41-29.
The Pioneers broke a four-game losing streak.
Two losses for PUC women’s team
The Pacific Union College women’s team lost last week to Embry-Riddle (Arizona). 78-53, and Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.), 65-47, at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
PUC is 1-18 overall, 0-6 in the CalPac.
Marielle Tuazon scored 13 points and had four steals and three assists to lead the Pioneers against Embry-Riddle.
Also contributing were Elissa Root with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Analicia Eva Dominguez with 12 points, Molly Hargon with seven points, four steals and four rebounds, Faith Williams with six points and five rebounds, Alexus Genochio with three points and two steals, Bailey Hunter with three assists and two steals, and Huei Anh Spencer with seven rebounds and two steals.
Tuazon led Pacific Union in the game against Benedictine-Mesa with 13 points, four steals, two assists and six rebounds.
Hargon had 11 points and six rebounds, Emily Nepomuceno had four rebounds, Root had six points, Spencer had five rebounds, Hunter had five points, two steals and two rebounds, and Jasmine Peete had 10 points and six rebounds.
Six consecutive losses for NVC
The Napa Valley College men’s team lost in Bay Valley Conference action to Yuba-Linda, 75-54, and Los Medanos-Pittsburg, 83-59, last week.
The Storm (3-16 overall, 1-6 Bay Valley) has lost six in a row.
Fons at Montana State University-Northern
Joe Fons, a 2014 Calistoga High graduate who played two years at Napa Valley College, had four points and four rebounds for the Montana State University-Northern men’s team in last week’s 79-63 loss to Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) in Lewiston, Idaho.