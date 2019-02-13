Prolific Prep Academy of Napa continued its season by going 1-1 at McMinn County High School in Athens, Tennessee last week.
It was the Smoky Mountain Showdown, a Grind Session event. The Crew had just six players available due to multiple injuries.
Prolific Prep opened against Mountain Mission and won, 75-34.
The Crew was led by Kuany Kuany with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Mitchell Dance scored 19 points and had three rebounds and three steals. Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Malik Tidwell had 14 points and four assists. Pierre Crockrell II had four points, three rebounds, 12 assists and five steals. June Poole had four points, three assists and three steals.
Prolific Prep lost its next game, falling to Aspire Academy, 52-45. The Crew cut Aspire’s lead to three points, 48-45 with 45 seconds to go.
The Crew was 7-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Prolific Prep was led by Tidwell with 14 points and eight rebounds, Dance with 13 points and four rebounds, Crockrell with eight points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds, Hawkins with four points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Kuany with four points and seven rebounds.
Prolific Prep has three upcoming games scheduled at Napa Valley College, Feb. 22, 23 and 24.
A sweep for PUC
It was a sweep for Pacific Union College teams in California Pacific Conference action on Saturday against host Cal State Maritime Academy in Vallejo, with the Pioneers winning the men’s game, 67-64, and the women’s game, 62-58.
In the men’s game, PUC was led by Dreymon Jones with 18 points, three rebounds and four steals, and Marc Williams with 15 points and four rebounds.
Jeremiah Blandin (nine points, nine rebounds), Ben Jazuk (four points, seven rebounds), De’Rajaee Austin (nine points, four assists), Mark Thomas (five rebounds, four points),and Corey Fitzgerald (five rebounds, four points) also stood out for the Pioneers.
In the women’s game, Pacific Union was led by Jasmine Peete with 20 points and eight rebounds, Faith Williams with 12 points, and Marielle Tuazon with 11 points and five assists.
Other standouts were Molly Hargon (six points), Elissa Root (six points), Bailey Hunter (three rebounds), Emily Nepomuceno (three assists, three steals), and Huei Anh Spencer (three rebounds).
Earlier in the week, Pacific Union dropped CalPac games to Simpson University (Redding) in Angwin.
The PUC men’s team lost, 72-60. The Pioneers were led by Austin with 17 points and four rebounds, Jazuk with 14 points and eight rebounds, Blandin with 11 points and 13 rebounds, Fitzgerald with four points and seven rebounds, Albert Waters III with four points, Thomas with three points, and Williams with six points.
The PUC women’s team lost, 76-43. The Pioneers were led by Peete with 10 points, Williams with eight points and seven rebounds, Tuazon with seven points, Hunter with five points, Nepomuceno with three assists, Hargon with four rebounds, Root with five points and three rebounds, and Spencer with four rebounds.
The PUC men’s team is 9-13 overall, 5-7 in the CalPac.
The PUC women’s team is 2-23 overall, 1-10 in the CalPac.
Both teams will wrap up their regular seasons this weekend with games on the road against Benedictine University on Feb. 14 and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Feb. 16.