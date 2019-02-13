Daniel Sheedy of San Mateo, Colin Keith of Alamo and Skyler May of Stockton won division titles at a Future Collegians World Tour event, the FCWT Silverado Classic Presented by FootJoy, last week.
It was played on Saturday on the South Course and Sunday on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Sheedy won the boys 15-19 division, with rounds of 74 and 74 for a 148 total.
Simon Kwon of Salt Lake City, Utah was second, with rounds of 77 and 72 for a 149 total.
Jacob Aaron of Napa tied for 49th, with rounds of 95 and 83 for a 178 total.
Keith won the boys 12-14 division, with rounds of 79 and 79 for a 158 total.
May won the girls 13-19 division, shooting rounds of 81 and 75 for a 156 total.
Megan Chou of Los Altos was second, with rounds of 77 and 83 for a 160 total.
Kathryn Robinson of American Canyon finished 11th, with rounds of 95 and 86 for a 181 total.
The Future Collegians World Tour, now in its 22nd year, conducts junior golf tournaments for players ages 9-19.
The FCWT offers over 40 tournaments around the country during the fall, winter and spring.
Player$ Golf Tour
Kyle Souza of Napa won the Division I title of a Player$ Golf Tour event at Rancho Solano Golf Course in Fairfield on Sunday.
Souza shot 75 and won on the second hole of a sudden death playoff.
McCarron ties for fifth
Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron shot a final round 67 and tied for fifth place on Sunday at the Oasis Championship, a PGA Tour Champions’ event, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.
McCarron finished 11-under 205 for the 54-hole event and earned $70,267. He had six birdies in the final round.
It was his 24th Top-5 finish in five years on PGA Tour Champions.
Local qualifying sites for U.S. Open
Local qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open Championship will be held at four sites in Northern California, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Monday.
The schedule:
- May 1: Butte Creek Country Club, Chico.
- May 7: The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton.
- May 9: Granite Bay Golf Club.
- May 13: Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz.
Local qualifying will be conducted over 18 holes at 110 sites in 43 states and Canada. It will take place between April 29-May 13.
The U.S. Open will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links from June 13-16.
Players who advance out of local qualifying will move on to 36-hole sectional qualifying.
To be eligible, a player must have a handicap index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.
Online player registration for the 2019 U.S. Open will begin in the third week of February. Registration is at https://champs.usga.org/index.html.