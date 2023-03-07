St. Helena’s Corinna Schlatter, who turned 14 in February, finished first in her 1-17 age division in the Napa Valley Half Marathon from Conn Creek Winery in St. Helena to Vintage High School in Napa.

Schlatter, the youngest runner in the 13.1-mile race, finished in an impressive time of 1 hour, 32 minutes and 16 seconds and placed 40th overall. She averaged 7:02 per mile.

The other St. Helena residents who ran the half, in order of finish, were Diego Sanchez, a 15-year-old who finished in 1:35:43, Hugo Sanchez, 17 (1:51:47), Carl Cortez, 45 (1:56:37), Christine Hayne Lies, 64 (1:57:14), Laurence Schlatter, 45 (2:08:26), Gale Dunham, 55 (2:08:26), Boo Beckstoffer, 48 (2:17:11), Rebecca Feeney , 49 (2:17:11), Clare Sweeney, 27 (2:20:51), Angela Baxter, 46 (2:30:26), Adriana Avalos, 27 (2:31:22), Claire Ebersole, 22 (2:32:42) and Courtney Becker, 49 (2:44:55).

Six St. Helena residents are listed among finishers of the full marathon. They are

St. Helenans who competed the full marathon were Eduardo Mauricio, 26 (3:14:33), Leah Heil, 41 (3:33:51), Federico Sanchez, 52 (3:40:42), Blayney Adamson, 21 (4:43:02), John Adamson, 52 (5:00:05) and Noemi Mauricio, 32 (5:30:45).

Three St. Helena residents are listed as finisher of did the NVM 5-kilometer run. They are Blaise Morrill, 12 (23:18), Nathan Morrill, 46 (31:00) and Angela Yeager, 59 (44:43).