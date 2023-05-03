St. Helena’s Rico Abreu finished 11th in a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car “A” feature race on April 14 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri.

It’s a high-banked track.

University of Oregon sophomore Harper McClain finished 27th in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on April 13 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.

McClain, who is from St. Helena, had a time of 10:16.24.

McClain is a St. Helena High graduate.

Chris Heller, an Assistant Superintendent for the St. Helena Unified School District, and Kristie Christiansen of Fortuna High School were honored as winners of the 2023 CIF North Coast Section Phil Hempler Distinguished Service award at the NCS Board of Managers meeting on April 14.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is listed among teams that have appeared in the final MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball final rankings over the past 15 years, it was announced in a report by www.maxpreps.com on April 14.

Prolific Prep has made the final rankings in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Northwestern University head coach Shane Davis announced the addition of Julia Sangiacomo, a graduate transfer, to the Wildcats’ volleyball roster for the 2023 season.

Sangiacomo, a 2019 Justin-Siena High School graduate who is from Sonoma, will join the Northwestern program in the fall and will have one season of eligibility remaining, it was reported by Northwestern Athletics, at nusports.com on April 17.

The 6-foot-5 outside hitter was a four-time All-West Coast Conference selection at Santa Clara University. Sangiacomo, who had a career-high 475 kills last year, is also a three-time Pacific North All-Region pick by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Sangiacomo ranks No. 3 all-time in Santa Clara history with 1,528 career kills.

“Julia gives us an experienced and established threat on the outside after ranking second in the West Coast Conference in kills last season. Julia’s size and athleticism will make her a force at the net in the Big Ten,” Davis said in the report at nusports.com.

“I chose Northwestern because I want to compete at the highest level possible, receive an unbelievable education, and be surrounded by amazing people. I immediately felt so welcomed when I stepped on campus and could tell it would be the perfect fit,” Sangiacomo said in the report.

Sangiacomo was named West Coast Conference All-Academic, it was announced in a report at santaclarabroncos.com on Dec. 20.

It’s the third time in her collegiate career that Sangiacomo has been selected first-team WCC All-Academic, Santa Clara Athletics reported.

In the report, at santaclarabroncos.com, Santa Clara University Athletics said, “Sangiacomo has been the epitome of ‘student-athlete’ during her four years at Santa Clara. 2022 marks the third year in a row she’s been named to both the all-WCC first team and the WCC All-Academic first team, joining Anna Cmaylo (2005-06, ‘08) as the only Broncos to ever accomplish the feat.”

Cmaylo is a Vintage High graduate. She was inducted into the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

American Canyon High graduate Katie Robinson, a sophomore at Alabama State University, tied for 15th place at the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships, held April 18-20 at The Refuge Golf Course in Flowood, Miss. It’s a par-72, 6,115-yard layout.

She had rounds of 81, 92 and 81 for a 254 total.

Justin-Siena sophomore Jordan Washington is among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Girls Basketball Teams, it was announced by Cal Hi Sports in a report at calhisports.com on April 21.

Justin-Siena senior Travis Hightower and Napa Christian freshman Saddiq Alarbesh are among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the 44th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Boys Basketball Teams, it was announced in a report by Cal Hi Sports at calhisports.com on April 15.

Vintage High (11-6 overall, 5-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is listed at No. 24 and as among “five teams knocking” in the SportStars NorCal Softball Rankings, as announced in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on April 13.

Napa’s Aaron Shortridge, a right-hander, made the start for host Double-A Altoona (Pa.) and got a no-decision after pitching six innings in the Curve’s 5-4 Eastern League win on April 23 over the Bowie Baysox at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The 2015 Vintage High graduate allowed four hits and two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out two. He faced 23 batters and threw 78 pitches (50 strikes). He got six groundouts and seven fly-outs.

Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

He pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team, in the New York-Penn League, in 2018, and for Bradenton (Fla.), a Class A-Advanced team in the Florida State League, in 2019.

Shortridge came back from Tommy John surgery in 2021 on his right elbow.

He made three starts during a rehab assignment with Bradenton last year.

He made 17 starts overall and went 3-4 last year.

Two Napa players are listed on North Bay Basketball Academy rosters.

Saddiq Alarbesh of Napa Christian is on the 15U circuit team.

Matija Moravcevic Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is on the 16U circuit team.

Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, finished 55th for the UC Irvine women’s track and field team in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13 at Azusa Pacific in Azusa, Calif.

Chau had a time of 10:34.50.

Allison Johnson of Vanden High-Fairfield was recognized in a report by Cal Hi Sports as being among the leaders in the state for all-time coaching wins in girls basketball.

Johnson, the Vikings’ co-head coach, is a Justin-Siena graduate who played for Braves head coach Frank Bozzini.

“The Vikings had a strong season in which they went 25-8, won another CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title (this one in D3) and notched wins over teams like Pleasant Valley of Chico and Bonita Vista of Chula Vista,” Cal Hi Sports said at calhisports.com on April 12. “She was therefore able to move up the most spots among any coach on the all-time list. She moved past seven other coaches with more than 400 wins (most of them retired). She will start next season with 467 wins in 21 seasons. While she gets the wins, Allison is a co-head coach at Vanden with her husband, Jake.”

Jack Sennott of Napa tied for 58th in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series IV-Rancho Solano/Paradise Valley event in Fairfield April 15-16.

Sennott had rounds of 87 and 74 for a 161 total.

Sennott also tied for 21st at the JTNC’s Spring Series V-Bayonet and Blackhorse, April 22-23, in Seaside. Sennott shot 83-78 – 161 in the boys championship division.

Ava Boloyan, a 2021 American Canyon High graduate, was named to the 2022 New England Small College Athletic Conference Fall All-Academic Team in volleyball.

Boloyan is an outside hitter and right-side hitter for Trinity College, an NCAA Division III school in Hartford, Connecticut.

She completed her sophomore season for Trinity College with 111 kills, 59 digs and 23 blocks in 23 matches (18 starts). She also had 126.5 points.

Boloyan owns the school record for blocks at American Canyon. She received the Vine Valley Athletic League scholar-athlete award as well as American Canyon’s team leadership award.

Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for 19th in the PGA Tour Champions’ 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic, held April 21-23 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

McCarron had rounds of 71, 65 and 73 for a 4-under-par 209 total.

It was the seventh of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

Vintage High graduate Raimy Gamsby has an 8-8 record and 3.35 earned run average in 25 appearances as a freshman pitcher for the Rutgers University softball team.

Gamsby has made 19 starts and thrown four complete games. She has 73 strikeouts, 39 walks and 11 hit batters in a team-high 102 1/3 innings pitched.

The Scarlet Knights (31-22, 8-12 Big Ten Conference) host Northwestern May 5-7 before playing in the Big Ten Tournament May 10-12 in Champaign, Ill.

Jacob Aaron, a freshman from Napa, shot an 81 for the Santa Barbara City College men’s golf team at a Western States Conference tournament on April 17 at Sandpiper Golf Club in Goleta.

Aaron is a Vintage High graduate.

Shelby Morse has a 7-11 record and 3.16 earned run average in 19 appearances (17 starts) as a freshman pitcher for the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Fla.) softball team.

Morse, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, has thrown seven complete games.

Embry-Riddle is an NCAA II school.

Juan Madrigal, a sophomore on the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s swim team, took second in the 100 fly (53.31) and fourth in the 200 fly (2:04.05) at the Bobby Miyashiro Prelims/Finals Invite, which the Bear Cubs hosted March 23-25.

Madrigal, who is from American Canyon, won the 50 fly (23.80) at the Hawk Invitational March 31 at Las Positas College in Livermore.

Madrigal, an American Canyon High graduate, also swims the 400 free relay, 400 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Sierra Crocker, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, is batting .425 with 51 hits, including 12 doubles and five home runs, for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.

Crocker, a senior catcher-infielder, has played in 35 games (28 starts) and has 42 RBIs.

Crocker has a .650 slugging percentage and a .463 on-base percentage for Valley City State, an NAIA school.

