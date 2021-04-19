Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena's Abreu races in Indiana, Missouri

He averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as a senior at Prolific Prep and was selected as a McDonald’s All-American.

“We recruited Nimari right out of high school and built a great relationship with him and his family,” Oats said in a report at rolltide.com. “We really enjoyed getting to know his parents. When we didn’t get him initially, we kept the relationship with him. They watched us play a lot and let us know that.

“He is one of the best two-way players out there and we let him know that. He can really shoot the ball well and defend at a high level and fits the way we want to play in that regard with a lot of guards. He wants to play in a system with a lot of guards and think he will be great in our system. He can drive and shoot well and has a high IQ. I think he will make our backcourt one of the strongest in the country.”

***

Gary Trent Jr., who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, scored a career-high 44 points on 17-of-19 shooting from the floor and had seven rebounds in leading the Toronto Raptors to a 135-115 win over host Cleveland on April 10 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Trent, a guard, was 7-of-9 from 3-point distance and had four assists in 32 minutes.