Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena's Abreu races in Indiana, Missouri

Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in three feature races during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this month.
He was 21st and earned $1,000 in a 40-lap feature race on April 9 at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana.
Abreu was sixth and earned $2,150 in a 40-lap feature race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on April 3.
Also on April 3, he was 13th in a 40-lap feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.
***
St. Helena High senior Harper McClain placed in three events at the Chandler Rotary Open. It was held April 9 and 10 at Austin Field in Chandler, Arizona.
Running unattached, McClain was third in the finals of the Girls 3200 Meter Run (10:36.64), 11th in the finals of the Girls 1 Mile Run (5:05.92), and 11th in the finals of the Girls 1600 Meter Run (5:04.06).
***
Nimari Burnett, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore guard who played at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is one of three signees joining the University of Alabama men’s basketball program as part of the late signing period, it was announced by head coach Nate Oats in a report on April 14 at rolltide.com.
Burnett is a transfer from Texas Tech and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 12 games for the Red Raiders.
He averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as a senior at Prolific Prep and was selected as a McDonald’s All-American.
“We recruited Nimari right out of high school and built a great relationship with him and his family,” Oats said in a report at rolltide.com. “We really enjoyed getting to know his parents. When we didn’t get him initially, we kept the relationship with him. They watched us play a lot and let us know that.
“He is one of the best two-way players out there and we let him know that. He can really shoot the ball well and defend at a high level and fits the way we want to play in that regard with a lot of guards. He wants to play in a system with a lot of guards and think he will be great in our system. He can drive and shoot well and has a high IQ. I think he will make our backcourt one of the strongest in the country.”
***
Gary Trent Jr., who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, scored a career-high 44 points on 17-of-19 shooting from the floor and had seven rebounds in leading the Toronto Raptors to a 135-115 win over host Cleveland on April 10 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Trent, a guard, was 7-of-9 from 3-point distance and had four assists in 32 minutes.
“He caught fire super early and it never left,” the Raptors’ Malachi Flynn said in a report at nba.com. “When a guy is that hot, you just try to give him the ball and then stuff for everybody else gets easier. I think Gary did a good job at not forcing too much. I don’t think he forced at all, honestly. We did a good job of continuing to look for his shot, but at the same time, continuing to play as a team.”
Said Trent: “Everybody came ready to compete. Everybody came locked in. It’s great to get on the winning track and to get a win on the road.”
***
Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-11 senior center for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was named to the 2020-21 MaxPreps All-America Team, it was announced on April 13 by maxpreps.com.
Bittle, who averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game, was named Honorable Mention.
Bittle, who from Central Point, Oregon, was named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Games final roster in February, it was announced in a press release at mcdonaldsallamerican.com.
He was named to the 2021 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team, it was announced on March 25 by USA Basketball.
He has signed a national letter-of-intent to play at the University of Oregon.
***
Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10 forward for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was named to the 2020-21 MaxPreps Junior All-America Team, it was announced on April 14 at www.maxpreps.com.
Bona averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game this past season.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (31-4) is No. 10 in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings, announced on April 12 at maxpreps.com.
***
Julia Sangiacomo, a sophomore outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team, was named first-team All-West Coast Conference and was also selected to the AVCA Pacific North All-Region Team, it was announced at santaclarabroncos.com.
Sangiacomo, a 2019 Justin-Siena High School graduate and a three-time Napa County Player of the Year, had a stellar spring season for Santa Clara. She had 269 kills on a .216 attack percentage, 143 digs, 28 total blocks, 21 service aces, and 305 points. She averaged 4.20 kills per set.
Sangiacomo registered at least 10 kills in 16 of 18 matches on the season, santaclarabroncos.com reported.
She was the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2018. She was named first-team All-Marin County Athletic League and was selected MaxPreps California Small Schools Second Team All-State in 2017.
***
Jason Brandow, a junior from Napa, is batting .333 (21-for-63) with five doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 22 games for the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.
Brandow, a Vintage High graduate, has a .508 slugging percentage.
***
Kiwa Anisman, a junior on the women’s golf team at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., tied for 26th place at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Preview April 10-11 at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings, Minn. It’s a par-72, 5,970-yard layout.
Anisman, a Vintage High graduate who is from Yountville, shot 86-84 – 170.
***
Three Napa Valley players placed in the 71st Sacramento City Junior Easter Championship, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event March 30-31 at the Bing Maloney Golf Complex.
Nicholas Young of Napa tied for 24th in the Boys 16-18 Division, shooting 82-86 – 168.
Katie Robinson of American Canyon was 14th in the Girls 16-18 Division, shooting 88-81 – 169. Sophie Saleh of Napa was 18th, with rounds of 105 and 102 for a 207 total.
***
Peyton Mott, a junior from Napa, is batting .377 (26 for 69) with eight doubles, a home run and 14 RBIs for the Dominican University of California softball team.
Mott was 4 for 7 with a triple, double, three RBIs, a walk and a run scored in a 9-0, 6-2 doubleheader sweep of former Napa High teammate Kimberlee Walston’s Holy Names University squad in Oakland on April 2. The teams split the next day in San Rafael, with Holy Names winning 4-3 and Dominican taking the nightcap, 2-0. Mott was 1 for 7 in that twinbill.
Walston, who was 0 for 6 in those four games, is hitting .313 (10 for 32) with a double seven RBIs.
Dominican and Holy Names are scheduled to square off in two more Pacific West Conference doubleheaders this weekend, Friday in San Rafael and Saturday at the Academy of Art field in Brisbane.
***
Katie O’Donnell, a Napa High graduate, is batting .233 (7-for-30) for the University of Chicago softball team.
In the first game of the Maroons’ most recent doubleheader, a sweep of Wisconsin Lutheran College, the junior catcher had the winning RBI single in the sixth inning of a 3-2 victory.
***
Vintage High graduates Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker are both hitting very well for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.
Aiello has a .405 average (32-for-79) with 14 doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs.
Crocker has a .304 average (21-for-69) with nine doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs.
