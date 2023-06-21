The St. Helena High softball team, which finished 23-5 overall and 14-0 in the North Central League I, received Honorable Mention in the final Cal-Hi Sports State Division IV rankings announced at calhisports.com on June 13.

Saints seniors Sofia Cupp and Aribella Farrell, the NCL I Co-Players of the Year, have been nominated for the Cal-Hi Sports all-state softball teams, as announced at calhisports.com on June 7.

St. Helena, which won the North Coast Section Division 5 title, was No. 23 in the MaxPreps NCS Top 25 Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on June 12.

***

Caleb Jeske of Angwin is playing this summer for the Solano Mudcats Baseball Club, a California Collegiate League team. The Mudcats are based in Vacaville and play their home games at Vanden High in Fairfield.

St. Helena High graduate, a catcher, played at the College of Marin in Kentfield this spring as a sophomore and played his freshman season for Napa Valley College.

The California Collegiate League, celebrating its 30th season, “is a premier college summer baseball destination,” according to its website, calsummerball.com.

***

Harper McClain concluded her sophomore year of track and field for the University of Oregon women’s team by placing 14th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA West Preliminary on May 27 at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

The St. Helena High School graduate clocked a lifetime best of 10:02.68, “taking nearly 10 seconds off her previous best from the Pac-12 Championships. The time also moved McClain to No. 8 on the all-time UO list,” according to a report at goducks.com.

McClain placed in two events at the 2023 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif. She was eighth in the women’s 10,000 meters in a personal-best time of 33:42.26 on May 12. She was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a personal-best time of 10:12.35 on May 13.

