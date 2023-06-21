The St. Helena Little League Softball Juniors won the District 53 title by sweeping Suisun in a best-of-three series at St. Helena’s Crane Park on May 30 and 31. Representing St. Helena were, back row from left, Lillian Grimes, manager Michael Grimes, Ada Blanton, Leyla Blanton, Kloie Gutierrez, coach Kevin Timmons, Isabella Benelli, Nora Sommer, Inara Roldan, Ella Lindquist, coach Nik Gutierrez, middle row, Maycee Ferral, Xochilt Lopez, bottom row, Paetyn Timmons, Malia Lund and Hayden Freutel. Not pictured is Emily Peña.
St. Helena Little League's Decker Vineyard Management Cubs finished second to American Canyon in the District 53 Minor Division Softball Tournament of Champions May 30 and 31 in American Canyon. Members of the team pictured are, top row from left, players Maci Minnick and Ana Avina, coaches Jude Wilmoth, Jeanne Morrill, Mitchell Busse and Jason Tamagni, and players Sophie Amador, Emma Acosta, bottom row, Elyse Wilmoth, Emma Castersen, Livia Krsek, Milana Morrill, Dasha Ramirez, Taylor Tamagni, Edna Velazquez, Julia Heil and Payton Waters.
The St. Helena High softball team, which finished 23-5 overall and 14-0 in the North Central League I, received Honorable Mention in the final Cal-Hi Sports State Division IV rankings announced at calhisports.com on June 13.
Saints seniors Sofia Cupp and Aribella Farrell, the NCL I Co-Players of the Year, have been nominated for the Cal-Hi Sports all-state softball teams, as announced at calhisports.com on June 7.
St. Helena, which won the North Coast Section Division 5 title, was No. 23 in the MaxPreps NCS Top 25 Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on June 12.
Caleb Jeske of Angwin is playing this summer for the Solano Mudcats Baseball Club, a California Collegiate League team. The Mudcats are based in Vacaville and play their home games at Vanden High in Fairfield.
St. Helena High graduate, a catcher, played at the College of Marin in Kentfield this spring as a sophomore and played his freshman season for Napa Valley College.
The California Collegiate League, celebrating its 30th season, “is a premier college summer baseball destination,” according to its website, calsummerball.com.
Harper McClain concluded her sophomore year of track and field for the University of Oregon women’s team by placing 14th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA West Preliminary on May 27 at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.
The St. Helena High School graduate clocked a lifetime best of 10:02.68, “taking nearly 10 seconds off her previous best from the Pac-12 Championships. The time also moved McClain to No. 8 on the all-time UO list,” according to a report at goducks.com.
McClain placed in two events at the 2023 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif. She was eighth in the women’s 10,000 meters in a personal-best time of 33:42.26 on May 12. She was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a personal-best time of 10:12.35 on May 13.
