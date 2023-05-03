The St. Helena High baseball team went from having a half-game lead on Fort Bragg to trailing the Timberwolves by a half-game in the North Central League I, and swapping second and third place, with an 8-3 loss to the visitors last Friday.

The Saints (10-9-1, 8-3 NCL I) had a chance to keep first-place Kelseyville (14-5, 11-0 NCL I) from clinching the league title Tuesday night, when they were scheduled to host the Knights. But the game was rained out and pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Helena out-hit the Timberwolves 6-3, but committed four errors while Fort Bragg had no errors.

Micah Marquez pitched the first four innings for the Saints and gave up all eight runs, but only four were earned. He allowed only two hits, but gave up five walks while striking out six. He moved to catcher when Justice Penterman relieved, giving up a hit, a walk and a hit batter but no runs in three innings.

Sam Beck led St. Helena at the plate by going 2 for 3 with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored. Spencer Nelson was 1 for 3 with an RBI and run scored, Thomas Herdell 1 for 1 with two stolen bases and a run scored, Josh Johnson 1 for 3, and Marquez 1 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored.

St. Helena led 2-0 after one inning, but Fort Bragg tied it in the second and went up 8-2 with four runs in the third and two more in the fourth. A last-inning rally by the Saints produced only one run.

Junior left fielder Wynton Meyer said the Saints were looking to get payback for a 4-1 loss at Fort Bragg on April 4.

“We lost to them on the road, so we were looking to come back with a win and couldn’t pull through,” he said. “We started off good in the first inning but kinda slowed down from there. That’s kind of been a problem with how this whole year has gone, going flat in the middle innings. Kelseyville is undefeated right now, so we want to break that.”

Added head coach Joe Herdell. “Coming into today, we were in a good spot. We had sole possession of second place in our league, just behind Kelseyville. Obviously we would like to win every game, but tonight we had a couple of calls go against us, and an injury in the first part of the game that didn’t help matters, and Fort Bragg got the best of us today.

“Kelseyville is our next game on Tuesday, so hopefully we have a better all-round game on Tuesday and we take that team down a pedestal and eliminate that zero in the loss column for them.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.