There’s no reason to play less experienced teams to pile up preseason wins when a team can use the preseason to get pushed to the limit and expose areas it needs to work on, so it can pile up the more-important league and playoff wins.

Few teams are following that strategy more than the baseball squad at St. Helena High School.

The Saints opened with a pair of losses in games stopped early because of the 10-run mercy rule, 10-0 at Healdsburg in five innings on Feb. 22 and 14-4 against visiting Berean Christian in six frames on Feb. 25.

The lopsided losses apparently didn’t dishearten the Saints too much. They flipped the switch when they hosted St. Vincent de Paul on March 1. Trailing 6-1 after five innings and looking like it might have another quick loss, St. Helena instead cut it to 6-3 in the sixth and, after giving up six crushing runs in the top of the seventh, pushed across three more before finally throwing in the towel for a 12-6 schooling.

Come Friday night, when the Saints hosted Lick-Wilmerding, they seemed to have ironed out a lot of wrinkles. They came out on the other end of a rout this time, rolling 10-1 over a Tigers team that would get its own first win three days later.

“Tonight went the way we hoped it would go,” St. Helena head coach Joe Herdell said. “We had a few preseason games before this that we just didn’t get the gears to mesh. This was the first outing where we were able to string a few things together and make that ‘W’ happen in the win-loss column.”

“It started with pitching. Micah Marquez had an incredible outing. He had nine K’s (and one walk) in five innings and didn’t give up but one base hit, and no earned runs — no runs period — so that was excellent. Jake Salling came in and finished the game for us and he did pretty well himself (in the sixth, giving up a run on a hit, two walks and three strikeouts).”

Josh Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBI, two stolen bases, and two runs scored and Christian Meinecke was 2 for 2 with a RBI, two hit by pitches, three stolen bases, and two runs scored to lead the Saints’ nine-hit attack.

Also contributing were Spencer Nelson (1 for 2, RBI, walk, hit by pitch, three runs scored), Adam Herdell (1 for 1, RBI), Sam Beck (1 for 4, RBI), Zantos Segura (1 for 3, stolen base), Thomas Herdell (1 for 4, run scored), Justice Penterman (two walks, stolen base, run scored) and Marquez (two walks, stolen base, run scored).

Though the Saints scored once in the first inning, four in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth, Coach Herdell said there was still room for improvement.

“At the plate, we just need to get our bats moving a little bit more, more consistently, stringing hits together and scoring runs,” he said.

The senior captains are Thomas Herdell and Johnson. The junior captains are Marquez and Penterman.

“We’ve got a very young group this year, with four seniors and a strong group of juniors,” the coach added. “We’re looking to compete every game we come out. We’ve just got to find our groove as a unit.”

He said Marquez, Penterman and Johnson will likely make most of the starts on the mound, with Johnson also pitching in long relief with Jake Salling and Spencer Nelson. The closer is Meinecke.

St. Helena (1-3) was to host El Cerrito (1-2-1) on Tuesday night before welcoming Justin-Siena, weather-permitting, at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Saints visit Winters on March 14 and Piedmont on March 18 before finishing the preseason by hosting Credo on March 21.

They host Cloverdale in their North Central League I opener on March 24.

“Until then, we’re facing some really strong teams, which is what I want to do to prepare our kids for our league season,” Coach Herdell said.

Last year’s Saints won the program’s first league title since 2013, clinching it outright with a 14-1 record. St. Helena was seeded sixth in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs and finished 17-8 overall after falling 12-5 at home to No. 11 seed Fortuna in the first round.

“We’re going to be facing some good competition this preseason,” Coach Herdell added. “It worked in our favor last year. We’ll hopefully be the team to beat again this year.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.