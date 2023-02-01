Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Boys, girls split with Mustangs and Knights

St. Helena High’s basketball tripleheader against visiting Highway 29 rival Middletown on Friday night was the version of whiteout where fans dress in white clothing, especially for the varsity girls game that came first and the JV boys contest that followed.

For the varsity boys in the nightcap, the whiteout was like the correction fluid used on binder paper to fix penmanship or typing errors — except the mistakes they had to fix were a litany of early turnovers before they could enjoy a 57-46 win over Middletown.

The Saints achieved that feat thanks in large part to a harassing defense and a disciplined offense buoyed by a raucous crowd, which assistant coach Ray Particelli believed actually came to the detriment of his players in the early stages as he witnessed them commit 11 first-quarter turnovers.

Particelli — who spent two stints as the Saints’ varsity head coach in 1986-1999 and 2007-2009 — was back at the helm as acting head coach while his son, first-year head coach Giules Particelli, was out of action due to illness.

“I really thought we were ready to play a pretty good game tonight,” Ray Particelli said after the Saints improved to 9-2 in the North Central League I and 13-8 overall. “One thing we talked about at length was turnovers because that’s what’s been holding us back. We’ve lost eight games and could have easily won half of those games had we taken better care of the ball. I think we started too amped up.

“We told them ‘You guys are all ready to play tonight, but let’s not outrun our wisdom.’ They were so focused that they saw that the bushel of turnovers was not going to be the norm. They felt like if they could settle down, they could take care of that.”

St. Helena’s Micah Marquez led all scorers with 17 points, including four 3-point field goals, and Alexander Kelperis added 15 points. Jack Robinson tallied 11 points, including a troika of 3-pointers, Charlie Knight had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Will Meyer added six rebounds.

Nadav Dicovski led Middletown with 15 points, followed by Oscar Cruz with 10. Jackson Conley was the Mustangs’ leading rebounder with 11. Dicovski also grabbed six rebounds and a game-high six steals.

The Saints’ turnover issues had them resembling a bakery more than a basketball team, and led to Middletown going up 10-3 en route to a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

St. Helena, however, gradually took control of the contest late in the second quarter. Meyer’s turnaround jumper gave the Saints a 25-24 lead and they never trailed the remainder of the contest. St. Helena led 28-26 at halftime and 39-35 after three quarters.

“We played focused and with purpose on defense,” Particelli said. “Outside of a couple of shots that were three steps outside the key — I’ve been coaching since there was no arc — I don’t know that they got a clean look outside of a long three. You can’t ask for better than that.”

In the fourth quarter, the Saints built and protected their lead with an offense that made extensive use of the shot clock and employed quality shot selection. Knight and Kelperis combined for 10 of the Saints' fourth-quarter points.

“If the ball is in our hands, I find it hard to believe they are going to score,” Particelli said. “We wanted to do that and had the discipline to do it in probably the last five minutes of the game. We pushed the ball to see if we had an easy advantage. If we didn’t, the kids did a great job of pulling the ball out to get a better shot. We average about nine seconds per possession. Most of those possessions, we used about 25 seconds. We gave them about 15 fewer chances to score just from clock management.”

The Saints went on to fall 52-48 at Kelseyville on Monday night, failing to sweep the Knights after edging them 59-58 in St. Helena on Jan. 7.

Varsity Girls

Middletown 39, St. Helena 20

St. Helena 53, Kelseyville 38

On the scoreboard, Friday's loss to Middletown came across as just another of many defeats for the Saints. But to those who had witnessed the previous head-to-head meeting, a 69-13 loss at Middletown, the rematch was a marked improvement from St. Helena’s standpoint.

“Our goal was to do better than we did the first time against them,” Saints head coach Alisha Sommer said. “We scored more and made sure to hold them to fewer points. In that sense, we succeeded. They set personal goals. We wanted to make sure that we worked hard to get ourselves to the free-throw line.”

The Mustangs led 13-4 after one quarter, 20-10 at halftime, and 34-15 after three quarters. Sofia Cupp led the Saints with 10 points.

Though St. Helena did not put up robust numbers, Sommer gave effusive praise to Peyton Myers, Karla Heredia, Linnea Cupp, Elizabeth Carmichael, Olivia Fillippini and Melina Rubio. Carmichael and Rubio were JV call-ups who supplied much-needed depth.

“We have been playing with a small roster the entire season, 6-8 girls,” Sommer said. “I was able to bring up some JV girls for tonight’s game. That helped us provide rest and we were able to play more man-to-man defense for the first time this whole season. We’ve been mainly playing a 2-3 zone to save their energy so they can last the entire game. Having those extra bodies allowed us to put more pressure on them.”

The Saints went on to win 53-38 at home Monday night over winless Kelseyville, which they had defeated on Jan. 7 to end a nine-year league victory drought, to sweep a league opponent for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

“We knew they would have their eye on us for a league win of their own, and we were right,” Sommer said of the Knights (0-20, 0-10 NCL I).

The Saints (4-18, 2-10 NCL I) started the first quarter with a short jumper from Sophia Cupp. Strong moves under the basket from Linnea Cupp put another 4 points on the board, with Meyers chipping in an easy lay-up and going 2 for 2 at the free-throw line to put the Saints up 10-4 by the end of the quarter. Though the first half was filled with a lot of action, including an intentional foul called on Kelseyville, the scoring moved at a slow pace and the Saints led 20-12 at the half.

“Injured guard Kenia Lagunas has been stepping up to help at the bench, keeping track of our team goals,” Sommer said. “With 19 rebounds in the first half, we felt confident that we were on pace to achieve our goal — to score more and for them to score less and show progress.

“Looking back to our first meeting, when Kelseyville went on a 20-point run in the fourth quarter to close the gap, we could anticipate what the second half would look like. The girls were determined not to let that happen again. We again focused on the goals we established at the beginning of the game — to concentrate on steals, getting to the free-throw line by driving to the basket, limiting turnovers, and rebounding, rebounding, rebounding.”

St. Helena outscored the Knights only 15-14 in the third quarter while trading baskets, and it was only a 10-point game with 3:31 to go in the fourth.

“During a Kelseyville timeout, I told the girls, ‘Look, 10 points in three minutes is not impossible, and they know that. Be prepared for them to come out and press. Be smart and play good defense. We're almost to our goal.”

The intensity continued to build as the Saints continued to score from all parts of the court while Kelseyville was called for another intentional foul. In the end, they had improved on their earlier 50-44 victory with a 15-point win.

Rubi Heredia led St. Helena in rebounds and scored all of her 4 points on two key jumpers down the stretch.

“It was her determination and focus on both sides of the court that contributed significantly to the team's success,” Sommer said.

Meyers added the last 4 of her 10 points by banking in two shots off the glass. A steal and layup by Alondra Sanchez, the last of her 8 points, sealed the deal.

Sofia Cupp finished with 21 points, going 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. Maggie Carmichael, Linnea Cupp and Heredia added 4 points each, and Aribella Farrell scored 2.

Sommer said Anahiz Martinez was a “key disruptor” on defense, especially under the basket.

“Though a senior, this is her first year playing basketball and she has improved so much since the beginning of the season,” the coach said. “Her first points are just around the corner. We can feel it.”

Sommer said the team went into Monday’s game with a boost of confidence.

“Though the outcome of our game against Middletown last Friday may not have looked successful from the outside, as a team we knew that we met the expectations we set out for ourselves,” the coach said.

She noted that since St. Helena last defeated Middletown, 47-43 on Jan. 10, 2014, the Mustangs had beaten the Saints by no fewer than 23 points before Friday’s 19-point loss.

“Losing by only 19 to such an established and well-coached program is a big win in our book,” she said. “At the end of that game, we said that if we played Kelseyville again the same way we played against Middletown, there would be no question we would win, and we were right.

“The team that I've always felt us to be, even though we've been so challenged with injuries and illness — I still have yet to have my actual nine sharing the court for a practice or game — is the team that showed up last Friday, and definitely Monday night.

"What I’m most proud of is how they maintained their composure despite the intensity and physicality of the game. Since the beginning of the season, one of my mantras has been ‘Dignity and grace.’ We can only control ourselves and should always strive to be an example. If you always do the right thing, things have a way of working themselves out.

“We not only achieved our mission for the game, but we also proved that the first win over Kelseyville was not a fluke — as well as securing our first home victory of the season.

The Saints were to visit Cloverdale on Wednesday night, having lost to the Eagles 56-16 at a tournament and 67-31 in the first league meeting.

“It should be a thrilling rematch,” Sommer said. “Perhaps the third time will be the charm.”

Then comes Friday night’s home game against Willits, which defeated the Saints 49-28 on Jan. 12.

“If we keep this energy, I believe these are winnable games for us,” the coach added.

JV Boys

Middletown 56, St. Helena 49

Kelseyville 54, St. Helena 44

Against Middletown on Friday, the Saints cut a 10-point deficit to 48-45 midway through the fourth quarter on an Andrew Mendes 3-pointer but could not get any closer. The Mustangs closed the game on an 8-4 run to punctuate the victory.

Middletown led 12-10 after one quarter, 28-22 at halftime, and 45-36 after three periods.

Lele Hanna led St. Helena with 16 points, which included four 3-point field goals. Rudy Hernandez totaled 10 points followed by Dean Sommer with eight points. Sommer was also the Saints’ leading rebounder with nine.

Jon Hawkins paced Middletown with 16 points, followed by Anthony Bowman with 11.

The Saints went on to fall Monday to league co-leader Kelseyville, which stretched a 33-18 halftime lead to 51-30 by the end of the third quarter before winning by only 10.

Andy Wilcox contributed to this report.

