The Pacific Union College Prep boys basketball team trailed 21-2 a quarter into a 59-29 loss to Newbury Park Adventist at the PUC Prep Tournament on Jan. 26.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Lone Falcons senior Everett Fenk had more than half of their points with a game-high 15, getting on the board in the second quarter with the first of his five 3-pointers. Trailed 32-7 at halftime, PUC Prep didn’t give up, matching the Gators’ 11 points in the third quarter.

Isaac Diaz had three of his five points in the third, while junior Samuel Alaniz added a 3-pointer and junior Diego Mariano a 2-pointer. The Falcons also got two points apiece from sophomores Andrew Saunders — who captained the team with Fenk — and Levi Duckett.

Athletic Director Matt Lee, filling in for PUC Prep head coach Vince Saunders in the game, noted that Fenk did much more than score for the Falcons.

“Everett is always playing hard, always hustling, leaving everything on the court, which is always really fun to see,” Lee said. “Isaac and Levi gave us good, consistent play.

“We struggled today. We were outmatched. But we still brought intensity when we stepped on the floor, and that was really fun to see.”

Also on the PUC Prep roster this season were juniors Matthew Coberly, Jack Kendall and Alexander Rick, and freshman Grayson Chaffee.

The Falcons, who also fell to Mountain View Academy 46-29 later that day, had opened pool play the day before with a 69-21 loss to Redland Adventist Academy.

Pacific Union College Prep bounced back with a 50-39 win over North Hills Christian in Vallejo on Jan. 31 for their second and final win of the season.

“These guys are learning still,” Lee said. “They’ve got a lot to learn. They’ve got a new coach and we’ve got boys who haven’t played a lot. But they’re learning every game, which is really great to see.”

The PUC Prep girls went 5-9 this season, led by seniors Aponi Barnes and Jalexis Herman.

Barnes had 14 of the Falcons’ 20 points on Jan. 27 in one of their two wins at their tournament.

“Aponi is a consistent contributor to our scoring and has made great improvements on her defense,” said longtime PUC Prep head coach Brian Fuller. “Jalexis, our point guard, has matured in her ball-handling skills and intellect at the top of the court.”

Also on the team were juniors Megan Eckhart, Addison Fuller, Sarah Mendoza and Haley Grimes, and sophomores Lawren Slack, Charlotte Fenk, Morgan Kendall, Chloe Craig and Hannah Dunker.

“Some of our rookies that came in, I could bring them in at any point, so the trust has been built,” Coach Fuller said. “That’s the basis of lots of good basketball, especially for a school as small as we are.

“Our season was back and forth. We were unfortunate to have some cancellations on our schedule, so we feel like we didn’t have a full season. But we enjoyed our tournament, which happens every year here at Pacific Union College.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.