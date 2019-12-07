The 47th Annual Sutter Home Invitational wrapped up play on Saturday with Roseland University Prep being crowned as the Champions after defeating Cornerstone Christian, 61-45, in the tournament finale.
For the second straight season, the Saints fell in the Third-place game to finish fourth overall.
Here are summaries of Saturday's games.
Third-place game
Fortuna 68, St. Helena 55
Heading to the fourth tied with the defending Sutter champs at 50, the Saints went cold down the stretch. They managed only five points in the final quarter, all of which came in the final 1:30 of the game.
“The kids were just busting their tails and playing hard and playing well, and then in the fourth quarter our shots stopped going down and we weren’t making our free throws,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said. “We missed the front end of a few one-and-ones and Fortuna is a good free-throw shooting team and we were forced to foul there at the end.”
Even without scoring for over six minutes to start the fourth, the Saints were very much still in the game when Fawad Muhammad scored a layup with 1:30 left, making it 57-52. But Fortuna answered with a few buckets and hit most of their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“They go 12 deep and they just work their tails off,” Jim Gamble said of the Huskies. “They work so hard, it’s an impressive group of kids. They’re going to have a good season.”
Muhammad continued his torrid shooting, dropping his second 30-point game of the tournament albeit in a losing effort. He was the lone all-tournament selection for St. Helena after averaging 27.6 points per game over the weekend.
“He’s just playing unbelievable. He’s playing possessed,” Jim Gamble said. “He’s just elevated his game to a whole new level this year and I just couldn’t be happier for him.”
George Cutting scored 10 points and Jonathan Gamble 7 in support.
The Saints finished in fourth place in the Sutter for the second consecutive year
“Overall, this season so far reminds me so much of last season,” Jim Gamble said. “We started off, I think 3-3 last year, we lost two games in the Sutter, but these are the games that make us better and that’s what we’re all focused on, is getting better every possession, every game. So when league rolls around we’ll be ready to give teams a run for their money.”
Championship
Roseland University Prep 61, Cornerstone Christian 45
The Knights trailed by double digits in the first quarter but rallied in the second and took their first lead at 27-25, which is where the score stood at the break. They then went on a 10-0 run to take control of the game in the third quarter.
The Cougars got within seven at 49-42 midway through the fourth but kept its foot on the gas and pulled away with an 8-1 run down the stretch.
Tournament MVP Miguel Figueroa scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Knights. He averaged 28.3 points over Roseland’s three wins over the weekend.
David Nunez added 12 for the Knights.
The Cougars were led by Caedmon Miner, who finished with 13 points. Matthew Broad chipped in 10 while Jacob Ebert and Dominic Tsukerman each had 8.
Consolation Championship
Kelseyville 52, John Swett 51
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win but their shot just prior the buzzer was no good.
The Knights had led 20-19 at the half and 38-32 heading into the fourth, eventually leading by as much as 12 until a flurry of three-pointers from Swett made it a game late.
Joey Mendonca led the Knights with 24 points. The only other Knight in double figures was Bhodi Baird with 10.
Tony Neely scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth to lead the comeback charge. Armando Barragan was second on the team with 11.
Seventh-place game
El Molino 89, Sonoma Academy 84 (2OT)
The Lions and Coyotes opened the final round of play on Saturday with a barn burner.
El Mo rallied from eight down at the start of the fourth to force overtime, and then other overtime, where they eventually pulled away for the win.
Abel Perez led the Lions in scoring with 29 points and five three-pointers. He scored 21 of his points from the fourth quarter on. Noah Kenny added 15 and Logan Woolsey 14, all of which he had from the fourth quarter on.
Eli Bayer led the Coyotes in scoring with 35 points including four three-pointers. Elijah Lakritz was second on the team with 16.
All-Tournament Team
MVP — Miguel Figueroa, Roseland University Prep
David Nunez, Roseland University Prep
Artemio Carlos, Roseland University Prep
Matthew Broad, Cornerstone Christian
Ezra Hunter, Cornerstone Christian
Angel Ornelas-Padillo, Fortuna
Fawad Muhammad, St. Helena
Bhodi Baird, Kelseyville
Darrien Russel, John Swett
Abel Perez, El Molino
Eli Bayer, Sonoma Academy