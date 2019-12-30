The St. Helena boys varsity basketball team finished out its non-league schedule with a 68-43 win at Berean Christian on Monday.
The Saints (6-4) led 31-19 at half and outscored the Eagles (1-11) 37-24 over the final two quarters. Senior Jonathan Gamble hit four three-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points while junior Fawad Muhammad chipped in 16.
Freshman Will Meyer added 10 points, seniors Caleb Jeske and Mason Marquez had 8 apiece, senior Caleb Granados had 5, junior George Cutting 2 and senior Jake Mendes 1.
The Saints were missing several players due to injury, sickness or vacation.
They open league play this Friday, Jan. 3, when they travel to reigning North Central Leauge I champion Clear Lake (8-3).
You have free articles remaining.
JV Boys Basketball
Berean Christian 57, St. Helena 39
Prior to the varsity game, the Saints JV team couldn't keep up with the Eagles as the hosts pulled away with a 28-16 second half.
Sophomore Ethan Drumm led the Saints with 12 points with Charlie Knight close behind with 11.