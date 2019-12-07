The final round of the Sutter Home Invitational basketball tournament is currently underway at St. Helena High.
El Molino topped Sonoma Academy in double overtime, 89-84, in the Seventh-place game.
Kelseyville and John Swett are currently playing in the Consolation Championship. St. Helena will play Fortuna in the Third-place game around 5 p.m. and Cornerstone Christian will play Roseland University Prep in the Championship game around 6:30 p.m.
Here are results from the second round of play on Friday:
Winner’s bracket
Cornerstone Christian 77, Fortuna 69
The Cougars outscored Fortuna 27-12 in the fourth quarter to steal a win from the Huskies. Matthew Broad led the comeback effort with 21 points and Jacob Ebert scored 10 of his 16 in the fourth. Ezra Hunter added and Caedmon Miner 15 to lead Cornerstone past the defending Sutter champs.
Jaden Kelley led the Huskies with 15 points while Bo Cox hit four three-pointers to end with 14 points.
Roseland University Prep 57, St. Helena 48
Miguel Figueroa exploded for 31 points with five three-pointers to lead the Knights past the tournament hosts. Artemio Carlos also hit four three-pointers for Roseland and finished with 12 points.
Jawad Muhammad once again led the Saints scoring effort with 23 points but was the lone scorer in double figures. Jonathan Gamble was second on the team with 8 points.
Loser’s bracket
Kelseyville 57, Sonoma Academy 45
Sebastian Gonzalez scored 19 points to lead the Coyotes and Eli Bayer added 11 with three three-pointers but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Knights, who got double-digit scoring from Bhodi Baird (16 points), Jake Keithly (15 points) and Robert Chavez (14 points)
John Swett 69, El Molino 47
The Warriors jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Deshawn Black paced Swett with 15 points while Armando Barragan scored 12 on four three-pointers.
Saben Attteberry paced the Lions with 12 points.