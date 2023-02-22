It had been eight years since St. Helena High last had a junior varsity boys soccer team on the pitch.

The first season of reviving a program that has been gone for so long can be a daunting task, requiring careful planning, dedication and buy-in from all involved. For the 2022-23 JV Saints, however, the challenges were met with unwavering commitment and an unrelenting drive for success.

Comprised of brand new players and coaches, the team not only competed but thrived, finishing the season in first place in the North Central League I. The Saints’ journey from newcomers to league champions is an inspiring story of perseverance, teamwork, and the power of a shared vision.

It’s the dream of all first-time coaches to have an undefeated season, and for St. Helena JV head coach Eduardo Moreno and assistant coach Julio Olguin it came close to being a reality this season. The team showed tremendous progress and growth throughout the season, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the coaches and the players.

The team won the NCL I title with a 5-1 record and finished 9-3-1 overall. The Saints were well-balanced and dynamic on offense, scoring 61 goals, while their stout defense allowed only 14 goals. The group never lost a game on its home turf.

Moreno brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, having played at both the high school and collegiate levels.

“I feel fortunate to have been part of a returning JV program that has been absent for many years,” he said. “But most importantly, the guys on the team not only grew as athletes but helped ignite that old competitiveness in me. I can’t wait for next season.”

Olguin brought experience from playing soccer for St. Helena and had a sense of familiarity the players, as he had coached many of them from a very young age.

“As a coach, it's been incredibly rewarding to watch these boys grow and develop both on and off the field,” he said. “Many of them I've had the privilege of coaching since they were just 5 years old from rec to middle school and now high school. To see them now as dedicated, hardworking and skilled soccer players is truly inspiring. It’s a testament to their own commitment as well as the supportive community and culture we've built here. I'm excited to continue working with them and seeing what they can accomplish in the future.”

Both coaches were part of building a culture that instilled a sense of discipline, teamwork and strong work ethic in the players that paid off on the field.

One of the highlights of the season was when, after a 2-2 tie against Cardinal Newman, they won eight games in a row. They played against several strong teams and managed to learn and gain confidence as the season progressed.

“It’s a true testament to the team's dedication and hard work, and it was a great accomplishment for a first-year team under new leadership,” Olguin said.

The coaches’ focus on developing individual skills and teamwork paid off as the team showed significant improvement throughout the season. Players who had previously struggled on the field became more confident and effective, and the team's overall chemistry and communication improved greatly.

Moreno and Olguin were successful not only in developing the players’ skills but also in fostering a sense of camaraderie and team spirit. The players became a tight-knit group, and their passion and dedication to the sport was evident both on and off the field. The program hopes to continue to bring in committed players who want to continue learning new skills and help build and grow what varsity head coach Ozzie Gallegos has spent much of his 25 years at St. Helena constructing.

“To me, the fact that we have a JV team is a big deal because it just makes it so much easier for the players to transition to varsity,” Gallegos said. “It helps young players develop. Most importantly, it allows players to figure out what they want to do over the next four years versus being timid about trying out.”

Despite having only six league games, the team benefited tremendously.

“Moving soccer to the winter season was a real boost to our athletic participation this year,” St. Helena Athletic Director Brandon Farrell said. “Having both boys and girls JV soccer will allow better development within our soccer programs in future years.

“There were some challenges with scheduling that came from many schools not fielding JV teams. But overall, the experience the kids had was positive and we look forward to building more numbers in the seasons to come.”

The coaches' dedication and hard work paid off, and the players showed great improvement and growth throughout the season.

“As this JV soccer season came to a close, there was much to celebrate and be proud of,” Olguin said. “The team faced many challenges, from injuries to tough opponents, and emerged stronger and more resilient than ever before. But this is only the beginning. The real beauty of this team is the potential they possess and the bright future that lies ahead.

“With a solid foundation now in place, this program is poised to continue its growth and success in the years to come. As we look to the future, let us remember the lessons learned this season — the bonds that were formed and the unwavering spirit that brought this team to where it is today. The future is bright, and we can't wait to see what it holds for this incredible group of athletes and coaches.”

