Napa Valley Prep Football: Saints keep Warriors at distance in 49-27 rout

The St. Helena High football team didn’t pitch another shutout but stayed in control of another competitive opponent Friday night, jumping on visiting Winters early en route to a 49-27 nonleague rout at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

Clayton Crean put the Saints (2-0) on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run just 52 seconds into the game after Keaton Smith was caught at the 1 at the end of a 74-yard gain. Tom Woods followed with the first of seven extra points.

Smith wasn’t caught on his next big gain, a 54-yard scoring scamper with 4:16 left in the quarter. Just a minute later, a pick-six by Samuel Raunegger — his second defensive score in as many weeks — gave St. Helena a 21-0 lead.

Winters (0-2) started to make a game of it in the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Gio Jimenez and two-point conversion run by Sebastian Pedraza, pulling within 21-8. But Crean answered with a 47-yard scoring jaunt and a 32-yard TD catch from junior quarterback Wynton Meyer.

The Warriors followed with a 38-yard TD pass from Colton Brown to Ethan Judd, missing on the conversion. After recovering a St. Helena fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Winters got a 9-yard TD pass from Brown to Justice Madsen and a conversion run from Pedraza with just 17 seconds left to make it a 35-21 game at halftime.

The Saints seized the momentum for good when Meyer rumbled 70 yards for a score and Smith added his second TD from 75 yards out for a 49-21 lead with 6:48 left in the game. Winters closed the scoring with a 10-yard TD run from Jimenez with 1:13 left.

St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan had a calm-before-the-storm message after the game. Next Saturday at 2 p.m. will be a rematch in Petaluma against St. Vincent de Paul, the team that defeated the Saints in both the regular season and in the North Coast Section Division 7 championship game.

“A win’s a win and it’s enjoyable,” MacMillan said. “We’ve got some things we need to work on — focusing on the scoreboard, focusing on our technique and things we’re trying to accomplish on the plays and stuff like that. We had some breakdowns we need to fix, but Winters is well-coached and they’re very physical. They’re a tough group of kids and they’re not going to quit and they’re going to keep coming at you until the final whistle.”

St. Helena’s final rushing numbers weren’t available, but it did rack up 321 yards on the scoring runs and the long gain by Smith that set up the first touchdown.

“Anytime you can rush for that many yards, you’ve got to give it up for the offensive line,” MacMillan said. “We had some great, big holes. I thought they did a good job. The offensive was good as a whole. I don’t think we punted, which is nice, and we had some big plays. We’ve just got to learn how to hold onto the football towards the end of the half, and we’ve got to do a better job making tackles.”

St. Vincent, which traveled to Eureka on Aug. 27 and blasted St. Bernard’s 33-7 in its season opener, had another long trip this Saturday to Incline Village, Nev., on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, to take on Incline High at night.

“It’s going to be a tough one,” MacMillan said of the Mustangs, who were young last year and are now “bigger, stronger and faster.

“St. Vincent’s is going to pose a challenge we haven’t seen yet. Playing on a Saturday at 2 o’clock is always going to be difficult since we’re not used to playing at that time. But it does give us an extra day to prepare, which is helpful. They’re the reigning section champion and we’re looking forward to it.”

Meyer also saw room for improvement against Winters, especially since they will have to pick it up a a few notches next week.

“I thought we could have played better in certain areas, but all-around we had a great game,” the quarterback said. “They came back with a lot of big plays that shouldn’t have happened, but we showed resilience and at the end of the day we won. Sam Raunegger had a nice pick, taking it to the house, and Keaton and Clayton played well. They’re just dogs and they’re always there to fight.”

Meyer said he was at last year’s section final and didn’t play, but he watched.

“They have some great players, but we do, too,” he said, “and we’re going to go there and fight hard.”