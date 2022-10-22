Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena gets closer to winning a close one in 18-14 loss at Kelseyville

Neither the St. Helena Saints nor Kelseyville Knights expected to be 3-5 right now, though one team feels a lot better about that than the other.

Kelseyville lost its first four games this season but picked up its third North Central League I win Friday night, 18-14, by keeping the visiting Saints from rallying ahead for a second time in the second half on its grass field.

St. Helena (3-5, 1-4 NCL I) started the season with quality wins over Justin-Siena and Winters — teams that now have eight wins combined — but has now lost five of its last six.

Once again, it wasn’t for lack of effort, though the Saints failed to score in the first half for the second game in a row.

St. Helena came close on the opening drive, advancing to the Kelseyville 2-yard line before coughing up a fumble. It was a play they'd practiced many times, but not with the right mindset.

"We have to be able to create pressure in practice," St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said. "We have to be able to create closer to game-like situations in practice so when we are in a game, we know how to handle the pressure."

Clayton Crean got them on the board, just like the senior had in the previous week’s 13-7 loss at Clear Lake, with a scoring scamper late in the third quarter.

St. Helena didn’t stop there this time, taking a 14-12 two minutes later on a Keaton Smith touchdown run and Tom Woods’ second extra point.

"We were sustaining our blocks and running the veer at the correct angles," MacMillan said of how the offense flipped the switch. "We were able to create a few big plays."

But Kelseyville went back ahead with just under five minutes remaining, grabbed an interception to keep the Saints from answering, and ran out the clock.

MacMillan said it was necessary to go to the air on the play.

"They stopped the run and we were behind and it was third or fourth down and about 10 or 12 yards to go," he explained.

St. Helena will host Fort Bragg (2-6, 1-4 NCL I) next Friday night before visiting Middletown on Nov. 4. MacMillan said the Saints need to win both games to have any chance of making the playoffs.

"We would have to go 5-5 to apply," he said.

He and associate head coach-defensive coordinator Steve Vargus will begin preparing practice plans on Sunday after trading film with Fort Bragg.

"We are going to focus on correcting our mistakes," MacMillan said. "We need to get off the ball faster and consistently. We have to tackle better. We have to continue to work on the communication and line calls."

The Kelseyville JV beat St. Helena 33-8.

Ivan-esque

Middletown head coach Bill Foltmer picked up his 300th win in his 37th season at the Mustangs’ helm Friday night with an improbable 36-29 comeback win at Cloverdale, and the player who made it happen will remind St. Helena fans of one of their own former standouts.

It was at Cloverdale with two games left in the regular season of 2018 when a freshman named Ivan Robledo ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints to victory in his varsity debut. Last year, having broken several school rushing records, Robledo was named Napa County Football Player of the Year.

At Cloverdale on Friday night, Middletown freshman Trenton Griffith rushed for 244 yards and three scores in his own varsity debut, also leading his team to victory.

The magic it took for the Mustangs to complete a comeback from a 29-8 third-quarter deficit is something the Saints could have used lately.

According to the Lake County Record-Bee, Middletown scored with less than two minutes left to pull within 29-28, didn’t get the onside kick but recovered an Eagles fumble two plays later, completed a 50-yard pass to the 5, and scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion with 25 seconds left — not enough time for Cloverdale to erase a seven-point deficit.