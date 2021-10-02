Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena lowers boom on Lower Lake, 56-0

St. Helena at Lower Lake football box score St. Helena 56, Lower Lake 0

Charlie Knight picked up the first turnover of the game for the Saints, as the safety-turned-cornerback snagged a Xander Hernandez pass out of the air. Robledo needed only nine carries to collect a game-high 160 rushing yards and found the end zone three times. Robledo seems to always perform his best against the Trojans, as he set the school rushing record with 329 yards on 39 carries and had six touchdowns last time out against Lower Lake in 2019.

On the following drive, Printz hit one of his two completions for the game, the senior signal caller using play-action to connect with a wide-open Vincent Altemus on a 52-yard deep touchdown pass. While the Saints’ defense has been banged up over the last couple of weeks, they were still able to hold Lower Lake to only 15 yards of total offense in the first half.

The St. Helena defense caused four turnovers. Robledo jumped on a fumble and Jorge Gonzalez swapped a floating Hernandez pass out of the air and deflected the ball to himself for the interception. Keaton Smith would have the final forced turnover in the fourth quarter on an interception deep in Saints territory, saving the shutout for St. Helena.

“We had pretty good coverage, but we have always had pretty good coverage in practice,” Robledo said. “We practice hard.”