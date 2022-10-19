Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena misses chances in 13-7 loss to Clear Lake

In a football game between teams missing their starting quarterbacks, opportunities were more likely to be there than usual.

Clear Lake showed why it is undefeated by capitalizing on most of its chances in a 13-7 North Central League I victory over visiting St. Helena last Friday night in Lakeport.

The Saints (3-4, 1-3 NCL I) have regrouped this week for another Friday night game in Lake County, against a Kelseyville team (2-5, 2-2 NCL I) that pulled out a stunning 52-41 victory over visiting Cloverdale last Friday night.

Cloverdale (3-1, 5-2), which won 44-36 at St. Helena two weeks ago, is now tied for second place with Middletown (3-4, 3-1 NCL I). Middletown knocked Willits (5-2, 2-2 NCL I), which also defeated the Saints this year, down to fourth place with a 15-14 overtime win last week.

St. Helena is in the unfamiliar position of a sixth-place tie with Fort Bragg (2-5, 1-3 NCL I), which the Saints host on Senior Night next Friday.

After Clear Lake (7-0, 4-0 NCL I) blocked a punt late in the first half, Hank Ollenberger’s 27-yard scoring scamper and an extra point gave the Cardinals a 7-0 halftime lead, and the junior’s 90-yard return of the second-half kickoff made it 13-0.

The Saints, with senior Thomas Herdell still at quarterback in place of the injured Wynton Meyer, got on the scoreboard with just over seven minutes left when senior running back Clayton Crean scored from a yard out on fourth and goal. Tom Woods’ extra point trimmed the Cardinals’ lead to 13-7.

St. Helena then forced a punt but coughed up a fumble at its own 8-yard line. It didn’t cost the Saints, who committed three turnovers, as they stopped Clear Lake at the 1 on fourth down.

But the Saints got only as far as their own 27 before giving up a third-down sack, turned over the ball on downs, and watched the Cardinals run out the clock.

Another missed chance came after St. Helena recovered a Clear Lake fumble at the Cardinals’ 23 with a minute left in the first half but didn’t score.

Herdell finished 8 of 18 passing for 116 yards, but was intercepted deep in Clear Lake territory. He connected with Micah Marquez (3 catches, 65 yards), Charlie Knight (4 catches, 31 yards) and Keaton Smith (1 catch, 20 yards).

Crean led the Saints’ rushers with 67 yards on 19 carries. Herdell ran 3 times for 26 yards, Smith 11 for 26 yards, and San Raunegger 7 for 17 yards.

St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said Herdell, who quarterbacked the junior varsity to a 5-2 season in 2019 as a freshman, has done a good job since replacing Meyer at Willits three games ago.

“He knows the system. It’s not completely new to him,” the coach said. “He understands what we’re doing. He hasn’t been the problem. He’s been excellent.”

Last year's outright league title was only its second NCL I crown since 2011, but the Saints have been in contention most years. But they graduated 16 players from a team that beat Cloverdale twice last year, including during a playoff run to the North Coast Section Division 7 title game.

"It is what it is. That’s what everybody has to do every year — replace people (who graduated), people get injured. That’s the way it goes," MacMillan said.

"It’s just dealing with adversity. At Willits, we turned the ball over seven times. That makes it pretty hard to win a football game. We fumbled three times against Cloverdale, again making it hard to win a game. You’ve got to hold onto the football to win football games. Fumbles can be game-changers. (Opponents) are obviously doing a great job creating turnovers and we’ve got to a better job of holding onto the ball.”

The coach said the Saints have been preparing for Kelseyville by working on ball security as well as “trying to get the ball moved around a little bit more, making sure we know where our alignments are, and obviously we have to fix some things on special teams. Offensively, we need to make sure we doing the right technique and we know where we’re going.

"(The Knights) are big, big and aggressive, and they do a great job with the wing-T (offense). Defensively, they’re sound in terms of their assignments, so it’s going to be a challenge for sure, and we’ve got to play up there on a grass field.”

Every team except St. Helena and Cloverdale play home games on natural grass, including the Middletown team the Saints will visit in two weeks.

“That’s been another challenge for us this year, playing on grass, and not the greatest of grass,” MacMillan said. “It’s been a challenge in terms of our mindset going into those games.”

Meanwhile, he said the Saints’ once-19-player roster is down to 17 or 18, but only after being asked about it.

“We’ve had other injuries, yes,” he said, “but we don’t use that as an excuse.”