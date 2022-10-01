Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena rebounds with 49-0 blanking of Lower Lake

ST. HELENA — St. Helena High running back Clayton Crean, playing on the home sweet synthetic turf of Bob Patterson Memorial Field once again, rushed for season highs of 204 yards and four touchdowns as the Saints rebounded a league-opening loss with a 49-0 thumping of Lower Lake in their homecoming game Friday night.

Crean’s touchdown runs were from 42, 3, 20 and 25 yards. Sam Raunegger, who played tight end in the first three games but is also a backup running back, got his first start in the backfield and ran for a career-high 130 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown. The junior also returned an onside kick 60 yards for a score.

Losing senior quarterback Wynton Meyer to injury early in the game and having senior running back Keaton Smith playing only on defense forced Crean to shoulder more of the offensive load, though Raunegger — who already has two pick-sixes this season — allowed the Saints to enjoy yet another huge rushing night with 366 yards.

Meyer had just one carry for 3 yards before being sidelined. Fellow senior Thomas Herdell filled in at quarterback and was 1 of 3 passing, his only completion being a 29-yard scoring strike to Charlie Knight, and ran three times for 29 yards.

“We came up with injuries in the beginning, but we didn’t let that set us back, didn’t it get to us. We just powered through it,” Crean said when asked about his huge night. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and we already have a limited amount of players, so it’s going to be a battle the rest of the season.”

St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said he had 18 healthy players going into the game and finished with 17.

“Obviously we had some things not go our way, but the kids rallied and pulled through. I’m really proud of them for the way they came together,” he said. “We’re a little shorthanded, but they kept fighting and working together and that’s what this thing’s about, trying to overcome things by working together to find a solution.”

The Saints came in on a two-game skid after falling 28-7 to St. Vincent de Paul on Sept. 10 in a nonleague rematch of last year’s North Coast Section Division 7 title game, and then at Willits 26-12 in their North Central League I opener on Sept. 23.

MacMillan was asked how hard it was for his team to play on a muddy, natural grass field at Willits when the Saints practice and play most of their games on synthetic turf.

“The difficult part is it slows us down in terms of what we do on offense, not being used to that stuff,” he said. “When you stick your hand in the ground and it’s three inches deep in mud, it’s a different feeling that you have to get used to.”

Cloverdale got to play Willits at home on this past Friday night and handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season, 35-29 in two overtimes. With that feather in their cap, the first-place Eagles (4-1, 2-0 NCL I) will visit third-place St. Helena (3-2, 1-1 NCL I) this Friday night. The Saints are 3-0 this season at Patterson Field.

“We’re playing really well at home. This is a special place for them and we’re glad they have the opportunity to show it in front of everybody,” MacMillan said of the Saints. “Super proud of them because they worked their tails off tonight.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.