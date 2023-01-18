Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Saints nearly pull out another league win

The St. Helena High girls basketball team completed a 1-7 first half of North Central League I play with a 57-26 loss at Lower Lake on Tuesday night.

Three days after a 50-44 win at Kelseyville on Jan. 7 that snapped a nine-year, 98-game losing streak for their program, the Saints fell 67-31 to visiting Cloverdale. St. Helena had lost 56-16 to Cloverdale five weeks earlier in the seventh-place game of the Eagles’ inaugural Sandy Mac Tournament.

While losing by four fewer points doesn’t seem like much, St. Helena head coach Alisha Sommer said Cloverdale’s head coach noticed improvement in the Saints.

“Though we fought hard, our nine-person roster was down to six players, with two still recovering from the flu and one nursing a recently sprained ankle,” Sommer said. “We simply couldn't sustain the energy necessary to be as competitive as we wanted to be and were coming off a difficult game (a 64-17 loss) against Windsor the night before.

“I had high hopes for the (Cloverdale rematch) as it was at home and I anticipated having the right combination of players to compete, yet I found myself in the same situation as last time with only six players. But I’m proud of the girls. We started out strong, staying right on Cloverdale’s heels to end the first half down 26-21, deftly managing their press, and frustrating the coach and the team that had been so accustomed to handling us with great ease.”

However, the Eagles held the Saints to just 10 points in the second half, stretching their five-point lead to 36 by the final buzzer.

“We were unable to sustain the intensity in the second half,” Sommer said. “Our starting 2-guard, Kenia Lagunas, left the game after an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. Due to injuries, illnesses, and absences, many of the girls play 32 minutes of basketball. I always feel like they are the hardest working girls on the court every single time.

“At the end of the game, Cloverdale coach Mac Butler commended me on how much better our girls have gotten since the first time we played. This is something I always share with the team. Of course, a win is the ultimate goal. But what makes me most proud are the compliments we consistently receive from refs, opposing coaches, and even opposing fans about how hard we play.

Sofia Cupp led St. Helena with 15 points, going 3 for 5 from free-throw line. Aribella Farrell and Linnea Cupp each provided 6 points, and Peyton Meyers and Lagunas supplied 2 points apiece.

St. Helena followed the league loss to Cloverdale with a 21-point defeat, 49-28, at Willits on Jan. 12.

“With only five varsity players for the evening’s contest, I brought up three JV players who contributed significantly,” Sommer said.

Especially sophomore Melina Rubio, who scored 5 of the Saints’ 10 points in the first half.

“Our aggressiveness towards the basket got us to the free-throw line for some crucial points,” the coach added.

For the game, Sofia Cupp had 8 points, going 4 for 7 from free-throw line. Linnea Cupp added 5 points, going 1 for 4 from the line, and Rubio had 5 points with a 1-for-2 night from the line.

Meyers added 4 points and Farrell 2 points, each going 2 for 4 from the line. Rubi Heredia also had 4 points.

Sommer said the Saints headed into this past Saturday’s home game against Roseland University Prep shorthanded again, filling the bench with players from the JV team in hopes of securing a second league win.

They came close, losing just 37-33 to the Knights from Santa Rosa just a week after slaying the Knights of Kelseyville.

St. Helena (3-15, 1-7 NCL I) starts the second half of NCL I play by hosting Fort Bragg at 7 p.m. Thursday, hoping to be more competitive against the second-place Timberwolves (10-6, 6-1 NCL I) than in a 71-19 loss at Fort Bragg back on Dec. 6.

Thursday’s game will be the first of four home games in a row for the Saints. In fact, six of their final eight games will be at home, “a handful of which I believe we can win with a full and healthy team,” Sommer said.

