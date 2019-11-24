St. Helena’s Harper McClain ran the fastest time of the day at Hayward High School’s 3-mile course to win the North Coast Section Cross Country Meet of Champions on Saturday.
The junior distance star crossed the line in 17 minutes, 4 seconds to win the Division 5 girls race. Her time not only broke the former Division 5 course record of 17:09 set in 2016, but was also the best girls time from any of the five NCS division that raced on Saturday. The next best time in any girls race was 17:22, and McClain finished 58 seconds ahead of the second-place runner in her division.
She headlines a contingent of four runners from the Napa Valley that qualified for the CIF State Meet in Fresno on Nov. 30. The other local qualifiers were Vintage High senior Mary Deeik, Napa High junior David Acuna and St. Helena High senior Jordan Reilly.
Deeik, making her third trip to the state meet, finished fifth in the girls Division 2 race on Saturday with a time of 17:55.
Acuna finished 14th in the boys Division 2 race with a time of 15:45 and Reilly finished eighth in the boys Division 5 race in 15:56.
In the girls Division 2 team competition, Vintage finished sixth and Napa 19th while the American Canyon girls finished 20th overall in Division 3 and St. Helena finished 13th as a team in Division 5.
On the boys side, Napa finished seventh and Vintage 16th in Division 2, American Canyon finished 19th in Division 3 and St. Helena finished 16th in Division 5.
Complete local results from MOC:
Girls
Div. 2
5. Mary Deeik, Sr, Vintage, 17:55
17. Tamara Hernandez, Jr, Vintage, 18:33
24. Amber Elias, Sr, Vintage, 18:59
39. Josephine Borsetto, Jr, Vintage, 19:33
41. Maile Sittler, Jr, Vintage, 19:36
52. Molly McGrath, Sr, Napa, 19:57
63. Yadira Garcia, Jr, Vintage, 20:23
66. Maggie Chapin, So, Vintage, 20:36
104. Kimberly Moreno, Jr, Napa, 22:36
112. Alica Caldera, Jr, Napa, 23:13
113. Anna Scudero, Fr, Napa, 23:14
115. Chloe Dinsdale, Fr, Napa, 23:16
118. Grace Sedgley, Jr, Napa, 23:47
124. Ana Ghisletta, Sr, Napa, 24:15
Div. 3
116. Sadia Diouf, Fr, American Canyon, 23:56
121. Erica Cortez, Sr, American Canyon, 24:12
125. Mariela Garcia, So, American Canyon, 24:32
126. Isabella Calderon, Jr, American Canyon, 24:30
129. Tanya Rivas, Jr, American Canyon, 26:26
130. Yesenia Cardenas, Jr, American Canyon, 26:26
Div. 5
1. Harper McClain, Jr, St. Helena, 17:04
72. Jade Schlatter, Jr, St. Helena, 22:20
100. Erin Reis-Juncker, Fr, St. Helena, 23:52
102. Talia Ricci, Fr, St. Helena, 24:06
113. Siena Beringer, Jr, St. Helena, 27:02
115. Haven Demchuck, Fr, St. Helena, 27:24
Boys
Div. 2
14. David Acuna, Jr, Napa, 15:33
41. Erick Coscsa, Sr, Napa, 16:19
44. Elliot Zuidema, So, Napa, 16:23
56. Dylan Frye, Sr, Vintage, 16:36
57. Daniel Rios, Sr, Napa, 16:37
59. Liam Alexander, So, Vintage, 16:39
61. Matthew Helms, Sr, Napa, 16:40
80. Jose Garcia, Jr, Napa, 17:17
97. Drew Holloran, So, Vintage, 17:33
100. Troy Doxsee-McDonald, Fr, Vintage, 17:35
101. Elliot Surh, Sr, Napa, 17:35
126. Jonathan Wachowski, Sr, Vintage, 18:22
134. Logan Lines, Sr, Vintage, 18:49
136. Dylan Henry Scott, Jr, Vintage, 18:49
Div. 3
72. Dakota Liam, Sr, American Canyon, 17:14
82. Yahir Madrigal, So, American Canyon, 17:30
119. Alfons McCoy, So, American Canyon, 18:40
122. Joshua Loo, Jr, American Canyon, 18:44
124. Jerome Hernandez, Jr, American Canyon, 18:45
126. Joseph Patocchi, Fr, American Canyon, 18:49
Div. 5
8. Jordan Reilly, Sr, St. Helena, 15:55
70. Cleo McClain, Fr, St. Helena, 17:45
116. Jasper Henry, So, St. Helena, 19:00
127. Robert Przybylinksi, So, St. Helena, 19:13
145. Andrew Hilemam, Fr, St. Helena, 19:54
157. Holden Smith, Sr, St. Helena, 20:05
168. William Wesner, Jr, St. Helena, 20:53
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 54, Armijo 30
The Vintage High girls basketball team bounced back Friday night with a 54-30 win over visiting Armijo after a season-opening loss to highly ranked Cardinal Newman earlier in the week.
The Crushers (1-1) were led by sophomore returner Eden Wood, who “set the tone early and continued throughout with tremendous effort on both ends of the floor,” head coach Joe Donohoe said, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals.
They were also paced by a pair of first-year varsity players, as sophomore Kate Kerr had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and freshman Lizzie Qui had 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocked shots in what Donohoe called an “outstanding varsity debut.”
Victoria Solorio added 6 points and 6 rebounds, Liv Hedberg 3 points, Olivia Kerr 2 points, Perla Bautista 2 points, Ellie Savage 1 point, and Maggie Anderson 2 steals.
“I was very pleased with the energy we played with tonight from tip to buzzer,” Donohoe added. “We're a very young group and I anticipate us improving nightly. I'm excited to see how this season will develop. We're working hard and that will continue at Novato on Tuesday night in our Foundation Game.”