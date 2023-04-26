The St. Helena High baseball team gave up more free passes than hits but didn’t beat itself, outplaying host Middletown on defense in a 9-2 North Central League I road victory on Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The second-place Saints (10-8-1, 8-2 NCL I) have a head of steam after their fifth straight league win as they get ready to host the only NCL I teams that have beaten them, each by only three runs.

Third-place Fort Bragg (8-6-1, 6-2-1 NCL I) visits St. Helena at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Timberwolves settled for a 10-10, eight-inning tie at Middletown in its league opener, then lost 9-2 to visiting Kelseyville before shackling the Saints 4-1 at home three weeks ago. Fort Bragg opened the second half of league play with a 3-2 win over Middletown last week, but lost 5-0 on Tuesday night at Kelseyville.

First-place Kelseyville (13-5, 10-0 NCL I) comes to town at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, 3½ weeks after defeating the Saints 7-4 in Lake County.

This past Tuesday at Middletown, St. Helena put up three-spots in the first and third innings and added two runs in the fourth to grab an 8-0 lead. Saints starting pitcher Justice Penterman was pulled after giving up two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth, having hit two batters but allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out two.

Penterman earned the win after Christian Meineke pitched three innings of shutout relief, yielding just one hit, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three.

Penterman also had one of the Saints’ five hits and drove in a third of their runs, going 1 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Will Meyer was 1 for 3 with two RBI, a walk and run scored. Sam Beck went 1 for 4 with an RBI, Meineke 1 for 1 with three walks and a run scored, and Thomas Herdell 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs scored. Micah Marquez was hit by a pitch and came around to score, and Liam Joy walked and scored.

Softball

St. Helena 11, Middletown 1

The score looks like the first-place Saints beat the Mustangs by the mercy rule in five innings again, as they had in a 10-0 rout three weeks before. This time, however, St. Helena didn’t achieve its 10-run margin until it put two runs across in the top of the seventh.

Tahlia Smith shined for the Saints (15-4, 9-0 NCL I) with her arm and bat. The sophomore pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and went 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and four runs scored.

St. Helena will host second-place Fort Bragg (8-5, 7-2 NCL I) — the defending league champion — at 6 p.m. Friday, and fourth-place Kelseyville (7-8, 5-4 NCL I) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Today in sports history: April 27 Video Rocky Marciano retires as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion 1968: Jimmy Ellis wins vacated heavyweight boxing title with decision over Jerry Quarry 2009: Denver Nuggets match biggest victory in playoff history 2011: Boston Bruins eliminate Montreal Canadiens in Game 7, rallying from 0-2 series deficit 2011: Dwayne Roloson makes 36 saves to lead Tampa Bay past Pittsburgh in playoffs 2014: Lydia Ko, 17, birdies final hole for her third LPGA Tour victory 2017: Cleveland Browns pick Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall in NFL draft