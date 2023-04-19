The St. Helena High baseball team did most of the damage early in a 17-5 rout at Cloverdale on Tuesday, improving its third-place North Central League I record to 6-2.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Spencer Nelson was 3 for 5 with three RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored, Justice Penterman 3 for 5 with a double, RBI, walk, stolen base and one run scored, and Christian Meineke 3 for 4 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored to lead the Saints’ 17-hit barrage.

Also with hits were Micah Marquez (2 for 5, two RBI, walk, two stolen bases, three runs), Thomas Herdell (2 for 6, two RBI, stolen base, two runs), Will Meyer (2 for 6, stolen base, two runs), Josh Johnson (1 for 1, walk, stolen base, two runs) and Cole Joy (1 for 2, RBI, walk, run).

Sam Beck drove in two runs, Tom Woods walked, stole a base and scored, and Zantos Segura walked twice and had two stolen bases.

Penterman pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, striking out two and allowing three earned runs on six hits and eight walks. Johnson pitched 2 2/3 frames of relief, yielding two earned runs, three hits and two walks while fanning four.

The Saints (8-8-1 overall) host Willits (2-5 NCL I) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Softball

St. Helena 6, Cloverdale 4

Aribella Farrell amassed 15 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and three walks, but the Saints matches the Eagles’ five errors and had to rally from a 4-2 deficit after four innings to prevail in Tuesday’s NCL I road contest.

Linnea Cupp went 1 for 1 with the winning RBI single as St. Helena (12-4, 7-0 NCL I) scored twice in the sixth to tie it and twice in the seventh to triumph.

The Saints’ other five hits came from Skylar Fruetel (2 for 4, double, two runs), Blythe Brakesman (2 for 3, walk, three runs) and Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, double, sacrifice fly, RBI, run). Emily Glakeler also had an RBI.

The Saints host Willits (0-4 NCL I) at 4 p.m. Friday.

Today in sports history: April 20 1986: Michael Jordan sets NBA playoff scoring record with 63 points 2007: Roger Federer wins 500th career match 2008: Lorena Ochoa becomes first LPGA Tour player in 45 years to win 4 straight tournaments 2008: Danica Patrick becomes first female winner in IndyCar history 2014: Bernard Hopkins, 49, becomes oldest to win unification light heavyweight bout 2015: Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia wins 119th Boston Marathon 2017: LeBron James, Cavs erase 25-point deficit to beat Pacers in playoffs 2017: Nashville Predators sweep top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks