The Saints used a late scoring barrage to down the Trojans 14-5 at home on Tuesday to improve to 12-10 on the season and 8-4 in the North Central League I.
Caleb Jeske and Jack Adkins each hit a home run, the second on the year for each player, as the Saints scored nine runs over the final two innings. Jeske was 2-for-4 on the day with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Adkins went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Jonathan Gamble added a 2-for-5, three-RBI day at the plate. Zac Flood was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Jasper Henry went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Stacy Nelson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
On the mound, Nelson got the start and went five innings, striking out nine and allowing two hits and a run on 72 pitches. Jeske relieved him in the sixth but allowed three runs in the inning before being replaced by Gamble, who pitched the final two innings.
St. Helena only has two more regular-season games left. The Saints will be at Cloverdale on Friday before they host Willits on Tuesday at home on Senior Night.
St. Helena 12, Clear Lake 1 (6 inn.)
Caleb Granados threw a two-hitter and the Saints’ offense scored four runs in each of the second, third and sixth innings on Friday to handily defeat the Cardinals on the road.
Granados struck out 10 and walked two in his six innings of work.
Luis Robledo paced the Saints offensively, going 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Also providing offense for St. Helena were Granados (3-for-3 with two runs scored), Jeske (1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored), Gamble, (1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored), Sam Coltrin (1-for-3, two runs scored), Flood (1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored) and Randall Mosley (2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI).
Swimming
Wells stars for Calistoga at CMC Championship
While her Calistoga High swim team finished ninth out of nine teams in the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships on Saturday, Sabrina Wells had quite a meet individually at CV Starr Aquatic Center in Fort Bragg.
The sophomore won the 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 0.24 seconds – edging out Emma Larsen of Kelseyville, who finished the race a fingertip behind Wells with a time of 1:00.25 – and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.06, just behind Larsen’s time of 27.88.
Wells was the top swimmer for the Wildcats this season.
As a team, Calistoga scored 29 points, all from the girls.
Fort Bragg won the girls title, but St. Helena captured both the boys title and the overall team title.
Varsity Softball
Game 1: Lower Lake 3, St. Helena 1
Game 2: Lower Lake 2, St. Helena 0
The Saints narrowly dropped both games of their doubleheader against the Trojans on the road Tuesday.
Game stats were not available.
St. Helena has now dropped four straight games and is 3-9 in NCL I play but is 7-13 on the season. The seven wins are the most the program has had since the 2015 season, when the Saints went 7-16.
St. Helena will have two more opportunities to pass that mark, starting Friday at home against Cloverdale. They’ll complete the regular season on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Willits on Senior Day.
JV Baseball
Piedmont 3, Justin-Siena 0
The Braves managed only two hits in a non-league loss to Piedmont on Tuesday.
The Highlanders did all their scoring in the first several innings and led 3-0 after two.
Justin freshman starter David Elias pitched four innings and allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out four. He was relieved by Gianni Natuzzi, who pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Sophomore Keith Binz had one of the Braves’ two hit on an infield single while freshman Madden Edwards had the other on a line-drive single.
Game 1: St. Helena 10, Lower Lake 0 (5 inn.)
Game 2: St. Helena 16, Lower Lake 0 (4 inn.)
The Saints outscored host Lower Lake on Tuesday 26-0 in a nine-inning doubleheader – two run rule-shortened victories.
In the first game, Liam Gilson allowed just one baserunner and struck out four in his five innings of work.
Accounting for the Saints’ offense were Brent Isdahl (2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored), Emmet Bowen (2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored), Gilson (1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored), Orlando Segura (2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored) and Mason Marquez (1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.)
The Saints led 8-0 after one inning and scored twice in the fourth.
Game 2 featured more of the same.
The Saints scored seven runs in the first inning and led 12-0 by the end of the third.
Miles Harvey got the start on the mound and allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings.
At the plate, Gilson led the way by going 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Rounding out the offense were Rhen Bothof (2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored), Segura (1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored) Isdahl (3-for-4, two RBIs and two runs scored), Spencer Printz (2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored), Harvey (2-for-4 with two runs scored), Bowen (1-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored) and Will Garrett (1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored).