The St. Helena High boys basketball team nearly pulled out its first playoff win since 1999 on Wednesday night, rallying from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter before dropping 54-53 heartbreaker in their North Coast Section Division 5 opener to No. 5 seed Athenian in Danville.

Charlie Knight had a huge double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 12th-seeded Saints, who finished 16-11. Xander Kelperis added a double-double of 10 points 10 rebounds, and Will Meyer also had 10 points.

The Saints’ most recent postseason victory was 24 years ago, when then-head coach Ray Particelli’s 10th-seeded team made a two-plus-hour trip to Patterson and stunned the seventh-seeded Tigers 63-55 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. It was the first playoff win in Particelli’s 14 years at the St. Helena helm at the time.

Ray Particelli was an assistant coach this season as his son, Giules Particelli, made his debut as a varsity head coach and guided St. Helena to its most league wins since 1999.

“It was a tough loss for sure,” Giules Particelli said. “We started the game a little shaky against Athenian’s full-court trap. Although the trapping never ended, we started to make better decisions as the game moved forward. At halftime, our main adjustment was to not allow second-chance opportunities. We were doing a great job on defense to force a difficult first shot attempt, but the offensive rebounds were being gathered by Athenian.”

But St. Helena was still within nine points after matching the Owls’ 14 points in the third quarter.

“When the second half started, the boys believed they could pull the upset,” Giules Particelli said. “I told them not to worry about scoring as much as just getting a stop on the defensive end. Each possession had to mean everything to them. By the fourth quarter, we could feel the game tightening up as our defensive intensity improved and their shots were not falling like they did in the first half.”

St. Helena was down 54-51 with five seconds left when Meyer hit a big 3-pointer, but the Saints couldn’t get the ball back.

“This year was full of unpredictable situations that my team and I to work through,” Giules Particelli said. “I could not be more proud of my guys. They bought in to a new coach’s philosophy and tried their hardest to learn and execute everything I asked of them.

“My goal was and still is to change the basketball culture at St. Helena, and this team has begun that process. When people think of St. Helena basketball, I want them to immediately think of a solid, fundamental program with high-level defensive intensity. This year’s team paved the way and set the correct example of how St. Helena basketball is changing. I want to thank my entire team for a good year together — especially my seniors, Charlie Knight, Will Meyer and Josh Johnson.”

Ferndale 51, Calistoga 45

In Division 6, the eighth-seeded red Wildcats (14-12) held off the No. 9 green Wildcats in Ferndale on Wednesday night. Calistoga trailed just 9-6, 22-20 and 38-34 between quarters.

Jose Perez had 15 points, William Ulloa 11, Honorio Infante 9, Diego Perez 8 and Adrian Garibay 2 for Calistoga, which ended up 14-8 after finishing third in the North Central League II at 10-4.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

Two Saints earn NCS medals

St. Helena High freshman Anais Hernandez placed sixth and Piper Pike seventh in their weight classes to earn medals at the North Coast Section Girls Championships, held Friday and Saturday at Albany High.

Another freshman, Anakarla Hernandez, went 3-2 as the Saints tied Del Norte for 33rd place out of 103 schools.

Anais Hernandez (121 pounds) was pinned in 3:37 by KT Thompson of Campolindo in the first round. But she came back with five straight consolation victories — pinning Castro Valley freshman Adriana Angeles in 4:24 and Mt. Eden senior Eliza Ja Corrales in 4:01, edging James Logan freshman Evelyn Bernardo 2-1, and pinning Montgomery freshman Mila Martin in 54 seconds and Freedom freshman Yazmin Tirado in 1:39.

Her run ended when she was pinned in 3:39 by eventual third-place finisher CoraRose Adams, an Antioch junior, and losing the fifth-place match by injury default to American High sophomore Kristy Zhu.

Pike (131 pounds) pinned junior Jade Lopez of James Logan and senior Jennifer Balderrama of Hayward High before losing 8-6 to junior Maci Stemmons of Monte Vista-Danville. She then beat junior Brook Ironside of California-San Ramon 7-2, lost 3-2 to freshman Lana Nguyen of Dublin High, before beating junior Ava Thomas of Castro Valley 7-4 in the seventh-place match.

Anakarla Hernandez (137) was pinned in 1:03 by eventual runner-up Jasmine Vo, a Santa Rosa High senior, but bounced back with three straight wins in consolation, by pin in 1:35 over American Canyon freshman Mayliah Cabanayan, 9-0 over sophomore Mercedes Garcia of Novato High, by pin in 4:02 over Stuart Hall sophomore Sienna Bianchi, before losing 6-2 to Campolindo sophomore Camila Baxter.

Going 0-2 for the Saints were junior Sylvia Meyer (106), who was pinned in 1:01 and 1:00, and freshman Jimena Reynaga-Castro (126), who was pinned in 26 seconds and 2:42.

Varsity Girls Soccer

University 8, St. Helena 1

In Division 4, the top-seeded Tigers (14-3-2) handled No. 16 seed St. Helena at Beach Chalet Field No. 2 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Feb. 15.

Emily Escobedo Fabela scored off an Eva Bowen assist for the Saints, who ended up 8-9-1 overall after finishing second in the North Central League I with a 5-3 mark.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Piedmont 2, St. Helena 0

Also in Division 4, the eighth-seeded Highlanders (9-4-6) blanked the No. 9 Saints in Piedmont on Feb. 15. St. Helena ended up 7-7-3 overall after finishing second in the North Central League I with a 4-1-2 mark.