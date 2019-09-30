Members of the St. Helena cross country team competed in two meets last week, a conference meet at Fort Bragg on Sept. 25 and the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento on Sept. 28.
At Bald Hill Course in Fort Bragg, girls distance star Harper McClain smashed the course record, completing the 2.9-mile race in 18 minutes, 10 seconds. She took over 2 minutes off the old record of 20:30 set back in 2012.
In the boys’ race, senior Jordan Reilly finished second with a time of 18:40.
In Sacramento over the weekend, Reilly finished the boys 5k in 16:55, placing 129th out of the field of 369 runners. His time ranked as the sixth-fastest among Division 5 runners in the North Coast Section this year.
Also turning in times in Sacramento were freshmen Cleo McClain and Andrew Hileman, who finished 27th and 97th, respectively, out of a field of 167 other entrants in the frosh 2-mile race. Cleo McClain turned in a time of 11:52, while Hileman clocked in at 13:10.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon at NorCal Invitational
The American Canyon High volleyball team went 1-3 in the NorCal Invitational at Novato High on Saturday.
In pool play, the Wolves fell to Albany 25-15, 25-18, beat College Prep 25-15, 25-15, and lost to Windsor 25-17, 25-22. In bracket play, Urban came back to defeat American Canyon 19-25, 25-20, 17-15.
Playing for the Wolves were Ariana Pacheco (4 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs), Madison Iwatsu (2 aces, 9 digs), Maui Cabrera (2 kills, 16 digs), Caytlin Capulong (5 aces, 7 kills, 43 digs), Lena Vo (2 aces, 15 digs), Giselle Torres (6 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 24 assists), Ava Boloyan (5 kills, 6 blocks), Maria Magaoay (2 aces, 10 assists), Yani Kenion (6 kills, 1 block), Kenzie Dado (7 kills, 2 blocks), Kehaunani Wilson (5 aces, 12 assists), Caitlyn Abuan (6 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs), Rachel Ritter (3 kills) and Aldine Lusung (16 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 12 assists).
The Wolves host Casa Grande on Tuesday and visit Napa High on Thursday in Vine Valley Athletic League matches.
Fort Bragg 3, St. Helena 1
The Saints dropped its seventh straight match on Thursday, falling 25-19, 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 to the Wolverines on the road.
St. Helena is now 2-4 in the North Central League I and 7-15 overall. The Wolverines improved to 4-2 in league and 10-10 overall.
The Saints host Clear Lake on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
St. Helena 4, Fort Bragg 3
The Saints picked up their 8th win of the season on the road Thursday, the most they’ve totaled since they went 13-5 in 2007.
They currently sit alone atop the NCL I standings at 5-1 and are 8-2-1 overall.
They host Clear Lake (3-3-1, 2-3) on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
St. Helena 4, Fort Bragg 1
The Saints snapped a two-game skid on the road Thursday to move to 4-2 in league play and 5-3 overall.
St. Helena, which is currently third in the league standings, had dropped contests to Middletown, 3-1, and Cloverdale, 4-3, previously.