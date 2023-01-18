 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena varsity, JV teams sweep Lower Lake in boys hoops

  • 0
Prep Report logo

Prep Report logo

The St. Helena High boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Lower Lake in the fourth quarter to prevail 58-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 6-2 in the North Central League I.

The Saints are tied for second place with Kelseyville and Clear Lake behind Cloverdale (7-0 NCL I).

They led the Trojans 30-18 at halftime, but just 42-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Varsity Boys Soccer

St. Helena 1, Roseland University Prep 0

The Saints remained unscored upon in league play, following a 2-0 win at Cloverdale by shutting out the Knights 12 days later at home Tuesday night.

St. Helena (4-5-1, 2-0 NCL I) scored in the second half.

The Saints also host their next two league games, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Kelseyville and at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Cloverdale.

People are also reading…

JV Boys Basketball

St. Helena 57, Lower Lake 35

The Saints improved to 4-4 in the NCL I and 10-6 overall with Tuesday night’s home win.

JV Girls Basketball

St. Helena gets first league win

The Saints beat visiting Roseland University Prep 33-21 for their first NCL I win of the season on Saturday, then fell 32-21 at Lower Lake on Tuesday night.

Head coach Pavin Argyle’s St. Helena team (3-9, 1-7 NCL I) will look for another league win when it plays its next five games at home, starting with Fort Bragg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News