Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena varsity, JV teams sweep Lower Lake in boys hoops

The St. Helena High boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Lower Lake in the fourth quarter to prevail 58-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 6-2 in the North Central League I.

The Saints are tied for second place with Kelseyville and Clear Lake behind Cloverdale (7-0 NCL I).

They led the Trojans 30-18 at halftime, but just 42-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Varsity Boys Soccer

St. Helena 1, Roseland University Prep 0

The Saints remained unscored upon in league play, following a 2-0 win at Cloverdale by shutting out the Knights 12 days later at home Tuesday night.

St. Helena (4-5-1, 2-0 NCL I) scored in the second half.

The Saints also host their next two league games, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Kelseyville and at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Cloverdale.

JV Boys Basketball

St. Helena 57, Lower Lake 35

The Saints improved to 4-4 in the NCL I and 10-6 overall with Tuesday night’s home win.

JV Girls Basketball

St. Helena gets first league win

The Saints beat visiting Roseland University Prep 33-21 for their first NCL I win of the season on Saturday, then fell 32-21 at Lower Lake on Tuesday night.

Head coach Pavin Argyle’s St. Helena team (3-9, 1-7 NCL I) will look for another league win when it plays its next five games at home, starting with Fort Bragg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

