Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena varsity, JV teams sweep Lower Lake in boys hoops

The St. Helena High boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Lower Lake in the fourth quarter to prevail 58-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 6-2 in the North Central League I.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The Saints are tied for second place with Kelseyville and Clear Lake behind Cloverdale (7-0 NCL I).
They led the Trojans 30-18 at halftime, but just 42-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Varsity Boys Soccer St. Helena 1, Roseland University Prep 0
The Saints remained unscored upon in league play, following a 2-0 win at Cloverdale by shutting out the Knights 12 days later at home Tuesday night.
St. Helena (4-5-1, 2-0 NCL I) scored in the second half.
The Saints also host their next two league games, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Kelseyville and at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Cloverdale.
JV Boys Basketball St. Helena 57, Lower Lake 35
The Saints improved to 4-4 in the NCL I and 10-6 overall with Tuesday night’s home win.
JV Girls Basketball St. Helena gets first league win
The Saints beat visiting Roseland University Prep 33-21 for their first NCL I win of the season on Saturday, then fell 32-21 at Lower Lake on Tuesday night.
Head coach Pavin Argyle’s St. Helena team (3-9, 1-7 NCL I) will look for another league win when it plays its next five games at home, starting with Fort Bragg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Today in sports history: Jan. 19
1937: Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker and Cy Young are elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1937 — Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker and Cy Young are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the second year of voting.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Cy Young poses in this undated photo at an unknown location. Young made his major league debut in 1890 and pitched for five teams during his 22-year career.
AP FILE
1972: Sandy Koufax of the LA Dodgers becomes youngest player elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1972 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers becomes the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36. Yogi Berra and Early Wynn are also elected.
Former New York Yankees’ catcher Yogi Berra, left, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax pose with baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn after the famed players won election to baseball’s Hall of Fame in New York on Jan. 19. 1972.
AP FILE
1974: Notre Dame snaps UCLA's 88-game winning streak
1974 — UCLA’s 88-game winning streak is snapped when Notre Dame overcomes an 11-point deficit in the final 3:32 to win 71-70. With 29 seconds remaining, Dwight Clay’s jump shot from the right corner gives the Irish the lead.
UCLA basketball coach John Wooden stands amid his Bruins during the last time out against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Jan. 19, 1974. With 21 seconds remaining UCLA had the ball but was unable to score, ending their 88 game winning streak. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
2005: LeBron James becomes youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double
2005 — LeBron James becomes the youngest player (20 years, 20 days) in NBA history to record a triple-double, with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Cleveland’s 107-101 win over Portland.
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23) drives past Portland Trail Blazers James Thomas during the third quarter Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005, at the Rose Garden, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
AP FILE
2006: Irina Slutskaya wins her record seventh European figure skating title
2006 — Irina Slutskaya wins her seventh European figure skating title, breaking the record she shared with Katarina Witt and Sonja Henie.
Irina Slutskaya, representing Russia, shows her Gold medal that she won in the Ladies Skating category at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Palais des Sports ice rink in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2006.
AP FILE
2008: Bode Miller becomes most successful US skier ever with 28 World Cup wins
2008 — Bode Miller wins the downhill at the traditional Hahnenkamm World Cup races to become the most successful American skier ever with 28 World Cup wins, overtaking Phil Mahre.
Bode Miller, of the United States, speeds down the Streif course on his way to take second place in a men's ski World Cup downhill event in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
AP FILE
2012: Serena Williams earns her 500th career match win
2012 — Serena Williams moves into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Barbora Zahlavova Strycova for her 500th career match win.
Serena Williams of the US reaches for a forehand return during her second round match against Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championship, in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/John Donegan)
AP FILE
2014: Russell Wilson throws 35-yard TD on 4th down to advance Seahawks to Super Bowl
2014 — Russell Wilson throws a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and Seattle’s top-ranked defense forces two late turnovers, lifting the Seahawks into their second Super Bowl with a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson holds up George Halas Trophy after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 23-17 to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP FILE
2014: Peyton Manning leads Broncos to first Super Bowl trip in 15 years
2014 — Peyton Manning passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns to lead Denver to a 26-16 victory over New England and send the Broncos to their first trip to the Super Bowl in 15 years.
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waits to be introduced during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Denver, Md., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
AP FILE
2015: Lindsey Vonn wins a super-G for her record 63rd World Cup victory
2015 — Lindsey Vonn wins a super-G for her record 63rd World Cup victory. The American breaks Annemarie Moser-Proell’s 35-year-old record of 62 World Cup wins with a flawless run down the Olympia delle Tofane course at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, finishing by a huge 0.85 ahead of Anna Fenninger of Austria.
Lindsey Vonn, center, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, celebrates on the podium with second placed Anna Fenninger, left, and third placed Tina Weirather, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
AP FILE
2017: Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic defeated by wild-card Denis Istomin
2017 — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is beaten 7-6 (8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 by wild-card entry Denis Istomin in a second-round match. No. 2-ranked Djokovic had won five of the six previous titles at Melbourne Park and six overall, and had never dropped a set in six previous meetings against Istomin.
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
AP FILE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!